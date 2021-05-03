LinkedIn names top 10 companies to work for in Qatar

This is LinkedIn’s first edition of the list, which includes some of Qatar’s top companies.

Qatar Petroleum [QP] has topped LinkedIn’s Top Companies in Qatar list, which ranks the the businesses based on working environments provided to staff as well as career progression.

“Our all-new methodology, which uses unique LinkedIn data to go beyond the companies that attract talent, uncovers the companies that invest in their talent. These 10 companies help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond,” said LinkedIn in a statement.

Following QP, Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC] came second, followed by QNB Group, Primary Health Care Corporation [PHCC], Commercial Bank, Vodafone, Qatar Fertiliser Company [QAFCO], Qatargas, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation [Kahramaa], and Qatalum.

QP’s positioning on the list was due to its Professional Learning Department which offers technical and non-technical courses to its employees while also running a centre that focuses on fire and emergency training.

Additionally, the company has supported students by offering a university scholarship programme.

LinkedIn’s rankings are based on a seven-pillar methodology, which includes the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Qatar’s public health care provider, HMC ranked second due to courses and training programmes offered to medical graduates through its Medical Education Department.

The state-run organisation, which manages 12 hospitals, also operates a training centre that provides learning opportunities for health professionals.

Ranking third, QNB has a scholarship programme that funds undergraduate students at universities in Qatar and abroad. The multinational commercial bank has subsidiaries and associates in 31 countries across the globe, and also employs 2,325 people.

“To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31 in the country and reductions in staff [including attrition and layoffs] can be no higher than 10% [based on LinkedIn data or public announcements],” said the employment website in a statement.

