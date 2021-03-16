Listen up! Here are Qatar’s most popular podcasts

Want to hear some of the top podcasts in Qatar? Here’s a list of the hottest audio shows you can listen to while you’re on the move.

Looking for something sporty? Look no further than the ‘In The Game’ – a podcast that brings you guests from around the world to talk about all things sports. This includes weekly sports updates from around the world. Hosted by Steve Mackie, you can find this podcast on Spotify, YouTube or on its own website.

Led by four presenters, Raseef (Arabic for footpath) discusses contemporary and social issues for a younger audience in Qatar. Ahmed Shaheen, Ahmed Shehada, Amira Shohdi and AlJazi Al Hajri talk about politics, life, and dreams. Listen to this Arabic language podcast on Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Two educators take the mic to discuss education in the classroom and beyond. From lack of motivation to limited creativity, presenters Haya and Yousra revisit their experiences as students while paralleling them to their own teaching experiences. The podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Hosted by the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Dr. Amal Al Malki, Women of Middle East relates the realities of Arab women and their diverse experiences while tackling some of the region’s most important issues. The podcast is available on their YouTube channel.

Peel the layers off of life, business and the world with Your Onion podcast, hosted by owner and CEO of Ginger Camel, Stefan Lindberg-Jones. Listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts.