26.3 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Listen up! Here are Qatar’s most popular podcasts

By Sana Hussain

-

ActivitiesCulture
[Unsplash]

Want to hear some of the top podcasts in Qatar? Here’s a list of the hottest audio shows you can listen to while you’re on the move.

In The Game Podcast 

Looking for something sporty? Look no further than the ‘In The Game’ – a podcast that brings you guests from around the world to talk about all things sports. This includes weekly sports updates from around the world. Hosted by Steve Mackie, you can find this podcast on Spotify, YouTube or on its own website

Raseef Podcast 

Led by four presenters, Raseef (Arabic for footpath) discusses contemporary and social issues for a younger audience in Qatar. Ahmed Shaheen, Ahmed Shehada, Amira Shohdi and AlJazi Al Hajri talk about politics, life, and dreams. Listen to this Arabic language podcast on Spotify or Google Podcasts

WHY: With Haya and Yousra 

Two educators take the mic to discuss education in the classroom and beyond. From lack of motivation to limited creativity, presenters Haya and Yousra revisit their experiences as students while paralleling them to their own teaching experiences. The podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.  

Women of the Middle East 

Hosted by the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Dr. Amal Al Malki, Women of Middle East relates the realities of Arab women and their diverse experiences while tackling some of the region’s most important issues. The podcast is available on their YouTube channel

Your Onion

Peel the layers off of life, business and the world with Your Onion podcast, hosted by owner and CEO of Ginger Camel, Stefan Lindberg-Jones. Listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar delivers urgent aid to flood-hit victims in Malaysia

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Thousands of families remain without basic living necessities following harsh floods in Malaysia.  Qatar Charity along with Qatar Fund for Development have provided...
Read more
COVID-19

Vaccines provide 95% protection against new variant strains: health official

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out in Qatar as part of the national vaccination campaign.  Both vaccines available as part of Qatar's inoculation...
Read more
Travel

UK places Qatar on its ‘red’ travel list

Sana Hussain - 0
UK closes borders to Qatar travellers effective Friday.  British authorities added Qatar onto the country's red list on Monday evening, as part of strict measures...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.