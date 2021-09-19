38 C
Doha
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Image for illustrative purposes. Source: Sortir à Paris

World Cleanup Day is the largest global cleanup event of the year.

Qatari authorities announced a QAR 10,000 penalty for anyone caught littering at beaches, in front of houses, roads and all public spaces.

The statement by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment [MME] was revealed on 18 September to mark World Cleanup Day.

Qatar’s MME organised a beach cleaning campaign that was represented by the General Cleanliness Department in Bin Ghannam Island in Al Khor.

Qatar joins forces with Ro Plastic Prize to ‘protect mother nature’

 

Celebrated on the third Saturday of September since 2008, World Cleanup Day calls on countries to participate in cleaning up natural areas across the globe, with each country encourages to launch its own initiatives.

The first World Cleanup Day was held by Estonia’s movement “Let’s Do It! World”, where 50,000 people joined in efforts to clean up the entire country over the span of five hours.

“The goal is simple: clean up litter on streets, squares, parks, parking areas, along the banks of rivers and in nature,” said the official website of World Cleanup Day.

Despite nature taking a break from human activity during lockdown measures amid the pandemic, waste remains a serious global issue.

Here in Qatar, authorities and private entities have taken on massive initiatives to reduce waste and promote environmental cleanliness nationwide.

Members of the royal family such as Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani herself has been playing a pivotal role in leading campaigns to reduce plastic waste while participating in beach cleanups.

In April, Sheikha Al Mayassa announced that Qatar Museums [QM] will be sponsoring the Ro Guiltless Plastic Prize 2021 – an initiative that aims to challenge and inspire the arts and design community to think differently about sustainability and how objects are made.

Other local initiatives include Deap Qatar, also supported by the Qatari royal, which leads regular beach cleanups on weekends, encouraging volunteers from around the country to get involved.

