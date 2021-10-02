Live blog: Shura Council elections – the latest updates

Doha News Special Coverage: Qatar holds its first ever legislative election to vote in members of the Shura Council.

1052 AST

A voter from district 17 says the move to hold the vote signals major developments for Qatar.

“I am here to vote and it brings me joy to do so considering it is the first [legislative] elections for the State of Qatar and we thank the amir for this positive initiative for Qatari nationals. I find great joy in the elections and I know that my country is moving from one development to another, from the better to the best,” she said.

1036 AST

In an interview on state-run Qatar TV, Sheikh Abdullah Al Sada, a member of the Supreme Committee of the Association of Muslim Scholars said: “Every citizen has the right to vote in elections, and if the voter votes with the intention of benefiting their country, the citizen will be rewarded [from God].”

1017 AST

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani is seen casting his vote for Shura Council election at district 12.

0944 AST

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani inspects the headquarters of the Election Subcommittee as voters take part in the 2 October election.

0905 AST

Eligible voters are casting their votes across all districts in the country.

“For me, participating in the Shura Council election by voting is important. We need to have civic participation within the Shura Council elections. There needs to be the voice of the people within the council as well,” said Malika Mohammed Al Shraim, Manager of new media at Katara, after she voting.

0820 AST

It is an early start and already the people of Qatar are out to vote. Click here to see people exercising their civic participation.

0800 AST

All polling stations across Qatar have opened their doors to Qataris participating in the country’s long-awaited Shura Council elections on Saturday.

Eligible Qatari citizens will continue to vote at a total of 30 districts until 6pm tonight when polling stations close. Only one candidate can be chosen by each voter.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube