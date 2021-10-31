‘Think Green, Live Green’ drive cleans up Qatar beaches

Around 320 bags of waste were collected Qatar’s coastline.

The “Think Green, Live Green” initiative has helped collect over 300 kilos of harmful waste from Al Jamail coastline, as part of latest efforts to clean beaches in Qatar, organisers Power International Holding (PIH) Group announced.

Held in collaboration with the Beaches and Islands Department of the Ministry of Municipality, the latest activity aims to protect the environment and improve the coastal and marine life.

In recent years, the effects of water pollution have taken a significant toll on the ocean, which covers over 71 per cent of the planet and is home to almost a million species.

Recent statistics have shown that 88% of the sea’s surface is polluted by plastic waste. More than 1 million plastic bags end up in the trash every minute worldwide, significantly damaging marine life.

Damage to coral reefs caused by global warming, overfishing and pollution could potentially cause a 30% decline in fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century, according to Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University Pedro Range.

This is why over 70 members of UCC Holding, Elegancia Group, and Aura Group have come together to prevent marine damage, collecting around 320 bags of waste in one day.

“Cleaning up beaches has a visible impact on preserving our environment. These kinds of activities highlight PIH’s commitment to corporate social responsibility in the community,” said PIH Group Warehouse Director Rawad Swid.

PIH’s initiative also coincides with the country’s Sustainability Week which aims to engage the local community in various efforts to adopt a greener lifestyle.

“Think Green Live Green is an initiative that UCC has undertaken to educate citizens about caring for the environment. As a company, we always want to take effective measures to protect the environment for the future generations,” said Mohamed Sabri, UCC Holding Group CEO.

Sustainability efforts have been the forefront of PIH’s social initiatives in recent years. In 2019, UCC’s Seashore cleaning campaign received a Green Angel Award for effective and valuable environmental contributions.

The projects helped remove over 800 meters of accumulated waste from Qatar’s shores at the time.

