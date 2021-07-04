Local Dates Festival returns to Souq Waqif next week

80 farms are set to participate in the sixth edition of the local dates festival at Souq Waqif.

The 6th Fresh Local Dates Festival 2021 is set to launch in Qatar’s historic Souq Waqif next week.

The festival will last for two weeks and will be open to guests from at 4pm till 10pm every day. Almost 80 farms are lined up to participate this year.

The event aims to develop Qatar’s agricultural industry through palm tree farms and supporting local farmers.

“This edition will be distinguished and will witness a large production, considering there was no event last year in Souq Waqif,” said Head of The Department of Agricultural Guidance and Services, Department of Agricultural Affairs of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) Ahmed A Yafei to The Peninsula.

Read also: Mass fish farming project to produce 600 tonnes of tilapia annually

It will provide platforms to market local dates during their season of harvest.

All fresh dates showcased at the event are required to be in the ripening stage and free from any odour. Dates should also have a natural taste and smell.

The festival will feature a selection of different types of fresh local dates, including Khalas, Al Shishi, Al Khanizi, Barhi, Iraqi, Silji, Sufri, Nabt Saif, Al Sawafi, Rutab and Khurdi.

Last year, the ministry held the festival in cooperation with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company at Al Meera’s Hayat Plaza branch.

Date palms have provided food, shade and building material in the Middle East for thousands of years, making the plants one of the most important crops in the region.

The date palm has even been included on UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube