Monday, September 20, 2021
Looking for a nursery in Qatar? There’s an app for that

By Hala Abdallah

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The Amerni app allows parents to search for suitable, registered nurses nationwide.

Parents across the country can use an app to find the most suitable nursery for their kids, Qatar’s Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs announced on Sunday.

The Amerni application allows parents to gain access to all licensed nurseries across the country to choose the most convenient option based on their location and preference. 

“You can search for licensed nurseries through the Amerni app which is available on android and apple stores,” the ministry tweeted.

The service is available in English and Arabic and is accessible on all smart phone devices. 

For parents keen on using the tool, all that is required is your personal Tawtheeq (National Authentication System) credentials to login.

Once logged in, users can access two nursery services – Nursery Location and Report Nursery Violation.

Users can search by name of nursery or location, with an option to use Google Maps for more precise results. Conveniently, the app lists all registered nurseries in the selected area, all of which are colour-coded to highlight whether it teaches Arabic, English or bilingual.  

Read also: Qatar labour ministry’s workers’ complaints platform goes live

Beside the nursery search option, the government’s digital platform offers more than 33 different services for individuals and companies.

