Looking for a quick, quarantine-free vacation? Check out these countries!

Pack your bags and head to a restriction-free country for a well-deserved break.

After two years of rigorous Covid-19 restrictions, it is safe to say that everyone deserves a well-earned break.

Luckily for all those with wanderlust, several countries around the world have dropped their virus restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy, opening their borders once again to travellers.

For those who are in desperate need of a quick trip somewhere nice can now do so without the daunting task of the Covid-19 travel checklist, with some countries no longer even requesting PCR tests.

To make your travel research a little easier, here are some countries that have lifted their Covid-19 travel restrictions and are welcoming visitors after a long wait.

Ireland

If you’re looking to enjoy breathtaking green rolling hills, rugged seaside cliffs and windswept rock formations, then Ireland is the place to go.

The country has a rich history dating back centuries, from the Vikings and Celts to warrior clans. There are some 30,000 castles and ruins dotted all over the European nation, so if you are a history lover, then it should be on your bucket list!

Ireland has recently dropped most of its travel and entry requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, slashing any antigen or PCR requirements before arrival.

Visitors however need to be fully vaccinated, including the booster shot, to be able to enjoy travel smoothly without further requirements.

Norway

All vaccinated cultural heritage enthusiasts can enjoy Norway’s famous fjords, Viking legends and breathtaking quaint fishing villages, with no quarantine or PCR requirements.

The country removed almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions and eased its entry rules in February, welcoming travellers without the need for self-isolation, including those not vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

That said, unvaccinated travellers will still need to get tested and complete the entry form before their arrival in Norway.

South Africa

If you are looking to enjoy stunning nature and an unforgettable Safari experience, then make sure to plan a trip to this African country.

The country offers everything one might need, from the best urban beaches in the world to the world’s best safari destination.

The African nation was one of the first countries in its continent to remove almost all Covid-19 restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate upon arrival for people with no symptoms. However self-isolation is still in place for those who test positive upon arrival.

Mask-wearing also remains mandatory in public transport and public spaces.