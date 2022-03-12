24 C
Doha
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Made in prison: Katara exhibition features artwork by inmates in Qatar

By Hazar Kilani

-

ActivitiesCultureEvents

The long-awaited “Athar of the penal and correctional institution inmates” exhibition has opened in Katara Cultural Village in cooperation with Seashore Group.

The inmate art exhibition, “Athar of the penal and correctional institution inmates,” will be running until 17 March, and is located in Building 19, Gallery 1, in Katara.

The 50 artworks showcased are all made by inmates from the Penal and Correctional Institutions of the Ministry of Interior (MoI). The inmates are provided with the necessary supervision and guidance of specialised artists to fulfil their artistic visions.

Whilst the exhibition mostly displays paintings, which account for 36 out of the 50 art pieces on display, there are also decorative boxes, sculptures and dhow models.

The department for inmates in Qatar has a programme in place to help inmates re-enter society once their term is served. It entails teaching prisoners handicrafts like painting, blacksmithing and digital manufacturing, amongst many other skills. Once they successfully master the craft they are taught, they obtain a certificate in the necessary field.

Doha Theatre Festival to be held for first time since pandemic

The programme is part of a national social rehabilitation effort which aims to help the country’s inmates with job opportunities, and increase their morale. The inmates receive half the price of the items sold, whilst the other half is allocated towards paying for raw materials.

General Manager of Katara Khalid Al-Sulaiti said that this is a valuable opportunity to showcase the artistic talents of the inmates at the institution. He believes that the artworks exhibited are an embodiment of Qatari heritage, and a reflection of the various artistic schools in the country.

Katara expressed its support for such efforts that aim to rehabilitate inmates and help them on a moral and material level, as well as provide them and their families with benefits.

Inmate art exhibitions in the country have proven to be a huge success in past years.

In response to the growing demand for the artwork by the Qatari public, in 2015, the MoI’s Penal and Correctional Institutions Department set up a new website dedicated to selling inmate art called Al-Matjar Al-Electrony Le Alnozalaa (Online Shop For Inmates’ Products).

The online shop features dozens of items for sale. Most of the artworks follow a traditional Middle Eastern aesthetic, and the prices range depends on the item and the material used. For example, a painting of a falcon attacking a bustard is priced at 2500 QAR.

‘The Falcon and the Bustard’ painting by an inmate, for sale for QR2500. (Source: MoI)

Those interested in purchasing any of the artworks online and supporting inmates can view all the products online, then complete an order form to reserve goods.

Cash is payable on delivery.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

ضجة عبر مواقع التواصل بعد دعوة إحدى المؤثرات المعاديات لقطر إلى معرض “مرود” للأزياء والموضة

Doha News Team - 0
في الوقت الذي شهدت فيه دولة قطر العديد من حملات التشهير نشرت الياسي مقاطع تسأل فيها الشعب القطري ما إن كان "ولائهم للأمير أم...
Read more
Politics

What the Russian invasion of Ukraine means for small states

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
Putin’s invocation of a narrative of mythical ‘ancient lands’ may become part of the playbook of any renewed era of great power competition and rivalry. All...
Read more
Travel

Travel ban restrictions to be listed on Metrash 2

Aseel Hamdan - 0
Prior to your journey, you can check for travel ban on Metrash 2 and avoid any unexpected fines at the airport.  The Supreme Judicial Council...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.