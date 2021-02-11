25.6 C
Doha
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home News Business

Made in Qatar: More local product outlets sprout this season

By Farah AlSharif

Business
The number of outlets selling locally produced goods has significantly increased as people continue to support homegrown goods. 

Some 51 new Mahaseel local outlets have sprouted across Qatar this season, rising from 44 a total to 95 this season.

Under Mahaseel, 350 local farms are currently registered, and the company has marketed 3.5 million kilogramme of 30 different varieties of locally-produced vegetables in the first month of 2021 alone.

“This is evidence of the company’s success in expanding its marketing base, and the farmers’ desire to buy their products and their quality, as well as the company is keen on the quality of products so that the products remain competitive,” said Mahaseel’s General Manager Mohamed Al Ghaithani to Qatar Radio.

Al Ghaithani said that the marketing success of Mahaseel has increased farmers’ confidence as the company relies on a speedy and transparent process.

Read also: ‘Loyal to local’: Majority of Qatar residents to shun incoming GCC products

Last month, Doha News conducted a survey on consumer habits in the aftermath of the Al-Ula Declaration, which ended a years-long crisis and disrupted trade between GCC states.

According to the poll results, 83% of participants showed a preference for Qatari products despite the expected resumption of products from the neighbouring Gulf states.

Just 17% said they would return to purchasing imports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Despite concerns, the return of trade between Qatar and other GCC member states, as well as Egypt, has been received with optimism from global market and trade experts.

