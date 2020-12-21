Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Katara Cultural Village launches the fifth edition its annual Mahaseel festival this Wednesday.

Katara invites citizens, residents, and tourists to shop at its 5th edition the annual Mahaseel festival that will be located at its southern area. The event will include a variety of shops and kiosks providing a rich experience for guests amid cool weather and a great atmosphere.

People will have the opportunity to shop at a number of national companies specialised in food production, livestock and poultry.

Additionally, Qatari farms and greenhouses will participate in the event as well. The festival includes 45 stalls representing 28 Qatari farms and 9 national companies. Moreover, visitors will enjoy a wide variety of colourful flowers, roses and ornamental plants.

Beside the local and fresh farm produce, the festival will include a lot of exciting activities including informative lectures and other entertaining workshops.

This year’s festival promises a unique experience, as it is expected to showcase distinctive and diverse local products of vegetables, dates, agricultural crops, food products, and livestock. These belong to Qatari farms and investors in the agricultural sector which will in turn support the local market and boost the domestic economy.

General Manager of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said that he believes the Mahaseel Festival has built a strong influence on the state’s economic status. This is due to its great contribution to supporting the national economy through encouraging investment in the agricultural and livestock sector.

Mahaseel Festival will kick off from 9am to 9pm starting on the 23rd of December and will run until January 2. The souq festival will still be running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday till March 31 of the next year.

