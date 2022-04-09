Mahaseel markets in Katara on exhibit until May

Katara’s Mahaseel Festival concluded but markets continue to welcome visitors until 15 May.

Due to a remarkable turnout by visitors and shoppers, Mahaseel market will continue to receive visitors on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays every week until mid-May.

The ‘Mahsaeel’ festival, which stands for ‘harvest’ in Arabic is the name of an annual festival happening in Qatar aims to encourage the local industry.

Visitors can view more than 25 stalls at the same time and enjoy a variety of products ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables, different kinds of plants and colorful flowers as well as honey, dates and dairy products.

The festival which is organised in cooperation with the Agricultural Affairs Department witnessed the participation of 38 companies specialised in the food industry and agricultural production.

Local farm owners as well as food production companies use this opportunity every year to gain the confidence of visitors either by displaying their products or in their abundance and conformity to quality standards.

Various farm owners and supervisors of national companies have expressed their happiness for participating in the Mahaseel Festival, praising the festival’s outstanding success for the sixth year in a row.

Mr. Salman Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the sixth edition of the Mahaseel Festival, said: “The 2022 crops witnessed a heavy turnout and interaction from Qatari farms, companies and food factories,” adding that, “the festival’s tireless efforts to achieve food security and self-sufficiency contributes to the realisation of Qatar’s National Vision 2030”.

Visitors of the sixth Mahaseel Festival praised the importance of the festival in presenting the best fresh agricultural and animal products produced by local companies.

Speaking to QNA, one of the exhibitors pointed to the valuable opportunity for lovers of home farming where they can find all seasonal flowers and seedlings of various shapes, types and sizes, as well as finding guidance on how to plant and care for plants.

Mr. Hamad Al-Saleh, one of the festival’s visitors, told QNA that he looks forward to the opening of the festival every year, as he is keen to benefit from the offers of flower seedlings. Many seeds are on display at the festival from roses and ornamental plants such as potts, cacti and chrysanthemums, to fruit trees such as lemon trees, guava trees and other types of plants that thrive in Qatar’s climate.

People can still visit the southern part of Katara during weekends and enjoy all the offers of the Mahaseel market.

During the last year, 51 new Mahaseel local outlets have sprouted across Qatar, rising from 44 a total of 95.