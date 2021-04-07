26.1 C
Home Health & Technology Technology

Make money on Clubhouse? Popular audio-chat app eyes monetisation

By Hala Abdallah

-

Source: Unsplash

Clubhouse-famous users can now earn money while using the app.

Popular audio-chat platform Clubhouse launched a new monetisation feature allowing its creators to earn money for using the application.

The feature provides a source of income for content creators who can now receive payments from listeners, Clubhouse said. 

The latest feature is currently available only to a small test group, with plans for a major roll-out soon. 

By tapping the ‘Send Money’ option, users can transfer payments to creators who have the feature enabled.

“This will be the first of many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse,” it said.

Read also: What is ‘exclusive’ new social media app Clubhouse and is it safe?

In recent months, Clubhouse has skyrocketed in popularity across Qatar and the wider Gulf region. The unique San Francisco-based company provides users a platform to come together in “rooms” to engage in topics of their choosing by audio form.

However, unlike other social platforms, the app cannot be accessed with a simple download click. Those interested in joining and creating an account can only do so after receiving an invitation by existing users.

The move is a game-changer for Clubhouse as social media networks are on the lookout for adding new ways for influencers to make money on their platforms to avert the risk of losing them to other competing sites. 

Read also: Spotify takes on Clubhouse with new live-audio chat app

“Clubhouse has been a sensation since it launched last March, racking up more than 12 million downloads and several million daily users despite remaining invite only and available solely on iPhones,” Forbes said. 

In Qatar, the app is regularly used by public figures and media personalities with topics varying from politics, the FIFA World Cup 2022 and social issues.

