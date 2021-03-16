26.3 C
Maldives president in Qatar for first visit since blockade

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
[Twitter / ibusolih]

The embargo on Qatar was lifted on January 5th this year after the signing of the historic Al-Ula Declaration.

Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih met with Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Gulf state on Monday in his first ever visit since the blockade was imposed in 2017.

The two leaders discussed the path to restored bilateral ties as well as future investments in several sectors, including tourism.

I discussed with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ways to develop relations between our two countries, hoping that his visit to Qatar will contribute to supporting Qatari-Maldivian cooperation in investment and tourism,” said Sheikh Tamim in a tweet.

Read also: Timeline: How the GCC crisis erupted over three years

The Maldives was among the countries that took part in the illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar in 2017, which saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever ties with Doha.

The Maldives joined the quartet hours after the blockade was announced by Saudi Arabia – a key Maldivian ally.

Similarly, Yemen, Mauritania and Comoros, all of which face strong political influence from Riyadh, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

