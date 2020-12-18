Mall of Qatar celebrates National Day with educational and entertainment activities

Amiri Cup Final to be Broadcast and Raffle Draw for the “Pick and Choose” shopping festival to be held

Mall of Qatar is marking Qatar National Day with a series of cultural and entertainment activations that celebrate the spirit of the nation and its people, all while taking precautionary measures to maintain the safety of visitors.

The Nation’s Mall will shine bright with its spectacular decorations and artistic light displays. Its façade will carry projections celebrating Qatar with the flag colours, while the Mall’s oasis and hallways will have stunning decorations reflecting various aspects of the Qatari culture including camels, dhows, pigeon towers and much more.

Starting 17 December, the Nation’s Mall will present the “Flag Museum” which documents Qatar’s Flag progression from its birth until its current state. screens accompanied by sound and visual effects will educate and entertain visitors about the history of the flag and the country it represents. Visitors can visit the Flag Museum on the ground floor next to Pari Gallery. It will be part of the Mall’s community initiatives that aim to raise awareness of Qatar history in order to educate the country’s new generation.

Appreciating arts and culture, Mall of Qatar organized the annual School Art Competition under the theme “How Does Qatar 2022 Look Like to You?” to encourage students to show their talent a in creative way. A total of 16 schools have participated and will present 20 pieces of arts, with the winners to be announced on 21 December by a dedicated judging panel that includes Qatari artists.

On 18 December, fans will gather onsite to watch the final match of Amir’s Cup taking place at the adjacent Al Rayyan Stadium – one of FIFA 2022 stadiums. For those who don’t have the chance to watch the match in the stadium, Mall of Qatar will broadcast the match live on the giant screens at the Oasis Stage. Moreover, visitors can enjoy delicious meals in the surrounding restaurants.

While the weekly raffle draw of “Pick and Choose” shopping festival will take place on Thursday evening on a BMW 320 car, the raffle draw for the second grand prize will be held Friday at 4:00pm of 18 December, with one lucky winner will drive away with a luxury BMW X7.

Emile Sarkis, General Manager, Mall of Qatar, stated: “We extend our warm congratulations and greetings to the wise leadership and people of Qatar and wish them a glorious National Day. On this special occasion, the Mall of Qatar is proud to organize exciting activations such as the Flag Museum that reflect the day’s theme and spread knowledge of Qatar’s history excitingly. We will stay committed to Qatar’s various events and national occasions and will always endeavor to enhance our relationships with our community”.

“On this glorious day, we are thrilled to welcome the fans in the Mall to watch the final match live on our giant screens and enjoy a memorable experience”, He added.

Mall of Qatar has continuously enhanced the shopping experience in Qatar to outstanding levels cementing the Mall’s position as the Nation’s Mall and the preferred destination in Qatar and the region. It encompasses more than 500 world-class retail, lifestyle, dining, entertainment, and leisure experiences in one genuinely great destination with sophistication and elegance.

Mall of Qatar, the Nation’s Mall, supports the strategic goals of the 2030 Qatar National Vision that aims to create a diversified economy by providing a luxurious tourist destination suited for the visitors of Qatar and the region at large. The Mall contributes to diversifying the economy, backing economic development, and enhancing Qatar’s image in the region as a center of excellence for high-end shopping.

