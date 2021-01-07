Man sentenced to five years for smuggling weed

The accused claimed he was duped into bringing the drugs into Qatar.

An Asian man was sentenced to five years in prison and subsequent deportation after he was convicted for attempting to smuggle hashish (weed) into the country.

The accused, who was also given a QR 300,000 fine, was caught when his suitcase was scanned while attempting to smuggle the drugs through Hamad International Airport.

During the investigation, he claimed the suitcase was not his own and instead a friend in his home country handed it to him to deliver to Doha. This man allegedly offered him a job in Qatar and covered his travel expenses, the accused said.

The perpetrator was taken to the Public Prosecution, which then referred him to the Criminal Court before sentencing him to 5 years imprisonment and deportation from the country.

This is not the first time authorities have stopped the dealing of drugs in the country.

In October, the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs in Qatar thwarted an attempt to smuggle illegal narcotic pills.

The illegal substances were found hidden inside the shoe’s sole which were packed in personal cargo. Narcotic drugs, or opioids, are only used for severe pain and can lead to death when they are not used properly for their intended purposes.

The customs authority has been keeping a closer eye on illegal drug smuggling attempts, seizing illegal goods on numerous occasions in recent months.

Earlier in the same month, authorities foiled a marine drug smuggling attempt of prohibited tobacco at the Hamad Port.

In August alone, the authority recorded a total of successful 557 missions that were able to compound large quantities of illegal drugs.

