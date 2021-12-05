Mandatory Fan ID for FIFA Arab Cup dropped 

16 Arab teams came to Qatar to participate in the Arab Cup tournament under the FIFA umbrella.

The Hay’ya Card (Fan ID) for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar is no longer mandatory to access stadiums, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) announced in a press release that the first phase of the project has been completed, which means spectators can attend the upcoming matches without the need to apply for a fan ID.

“For the remainder of the tournament, fans will only need to show a ticket to enter a stadium, along with a gold frame EHTERAZ as proof of vaccination (or proof of a negative test for children aged 12 and under),” SC said in a statement.

Read also: FIFA Arab Cup: Your day two match report

Fans who already have their Fan IDs still have access to public transport free of charge, said Sami Al Shammari, SC’s Technology and Innovation Executive Director.

“The first phase has ended after 16 matches – which is exactly half the number of games in the tournament. The data and feedback we have gathered will enable us to fully review the entire Fan ID process as we continue preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup. I would like to thank the thousands of fans for their valuable support in relation to this project.”

The Supreme Committee noted that “no more Hay’ya Cards will be printed from now on,” adding that international fans wishing to enter the country must still apply for their entry permit by using the Hay’ya Card platform.

The move comes amid complaints from fans who faced obstacles with applying and picking up their Fan IDs from designated booths across the capital.

A limited number of pick-up points, together with thousands of applications, left fans queuing for hours while awaiting the printing of their IDs.

Meanwhile, spectators that attended Saturday’s match at Al Janoub Stadium reportedly entered without Fan IDs, instead showing their tickets.

The 19-day FIFA Arab Cup tournament will conclude on 18 December in Doha, coinciding with Qatar National Day.

Tickets for the upcoming matches are available for purchase online.