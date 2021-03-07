Marriages, divorces and more: Qatar’s January statistics reveal all

Among the statistics, marriage, divorce, population, consumer price index and other numbers are revealed.

Qatar‘s Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) released its monthly statistics to detail, the number of marriages, divorces and even live births recorded in January.

Official data presented by PSA shows that the total population has declined from 2,773,221 in January 2020 to 2,668,811 in January of this year.

The total live births in Qatar indicate a decrease with last year’s graphs recording 2,205 while numbers for 2021 saw a drop to 1,934.

However, despite the ongoing health pandemic, marriage and divorce rates in Qatar increased since the beginning of 2020.

Last January, data showed a total 404 marriages were finalised amid warnings of a second Covid-19 wave. In January 2020, PSA recorded 369 marriages.

Just one day before new Covid-19 restrictions were due to be imposed across the country, in February, Qatar Marriages recorded at least 30 weddings in one single day.

In January, divorce rates also witnessed a surge with numbers specific to Qatari nationals increasing from 165 cases in January 2021 to 236 in January of this year.

The total cases of divorces in the country, however, increased from 134 to 195.

The official figures show 63% of divorced men in the Gulf state were Qataris while Qatari women constituted 58% of divorced women.

Additionally, PSA shows a change in consumer price index as many commodities and services became more expensive in 2021, most significantly tobacco.

As part of the state’s initiative to control the consumption of tobacco among its citizens and residents, the price of tobacco has been on a surge as it recorded 246.0 (on an index using base year 2018=100) whereas in January 2020 it recorded 227.0.

