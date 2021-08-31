39.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid blows whistle on transfer negotiations

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
PSG Twitter

Mbappe is set to continue his journey at Parc des Princes after his transfer attempt to Spain failed.  

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe will not transfer to Real Madrid this year after the Spanish club pulled out of negotiations to sign the French striker, according to Goal.

Transfer negotiations ended without reaching a deal as Madrid refused to concede to the French club’s demands for a fee of €200 million (£175m/$235m).

Mbappe is now set to complete the remainder of his contract – which expires in the summer of 2022 – in Paris, where he will team up with major names, notably Argentinean Lionel Messi and Neymar.

OPINION: PSG’s Messi signing is ‘Brand Qatar’ in action

Los Blancos proposed two offers to PSG in exchange for the World Cup winner, but the French club refused to sell their star, saying the offers were “not sufficient.”

The latest bid was worth €170 million (£146m/$200m), with a €10m (£9m/$12m) in add-ons, which PSG Sporting Director Leonardo said was less than what the french club paid to sign the player.

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he said.

Mbappe transferred from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 in a deal valued at €180 million in addition to bonuses.

The Spanish side were initially confident that a deal could be reached with a second bid on the table, but Leonardo publicly said his club intends to keep Mbappe and to renew his contract for another two years, though he fell short of confirming the price.

However, the 22-year-old football star has not hidden his intentions to leave and has rejected at least six contract renewal offers from the Qatari-owned PSG so far.

Mbappe had earlier vocalised interest in leaving PSG for a move to Spain, though with the transfer window now closed, this now seems unlikely before summer 2022.

“Real Madrid only have to wait until January to open negotiations with Mbappe, who can then sign a pre-contract agreement to join them on a free transfer next summer,” Goal reported. 

Amid transfer speculation, Mbappe scored PSG’s both goals against Reims in Ligue 1 in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

After the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Mbappe for his impressive performance, noting it was a “gift” to have him in the team.

PSG has secured some of the biggest stars, most notably Lionel Messi, Spaniard Sergio Ramos, and Neymar.

Messi made his first PSG debut on Sunday, in the second half of the club’s match against Reims.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Over 55 percent of eligible school students fully vaccinated as academic year starts

Hala Abdallah - 0
Health officials have been encouraging parents to vaccinate their children to ensure safety on school grounds.  Over 55 percent of children aged 12-15 years are...
Read more
Politics

Preliminary list of Shura Council election nominees revealed

Farah AlSharif - 0
Over 300 Qataris have been named on the preliminary list of Shura Council nominees ahead of the elections in October. The preliminary list of candidates...
Read more
News

Club Roma midfielder Nzonzi rejects three-year offer from Qatar’s Al Rayyan: reports

Hala Abdallah - 0
While Al Rayyan SC is keen on Steven Nzonzi, the French player has shown little interest in joining the Qatari club.  Serie A Club Roma...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.