Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid blows whistle on transfer negotiations

Mbappe is set to continue his journey at Parc des Princes after his transfer attempt to Spain failed.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe will not transfer to Real Madrid this year after the Spanish club pulled out of negotiations to sign the French striker, according to Goal.

Transfer negotiations ended without reaching a deal as Madrid refused to concede to the French club’s demands for a fee of €200 million (£175m/$235m).

Mbappe is now set to complete the remainder of his contract – which expires in the summer of 2022 – in Paris, where he will team up with major names, notably Argentinean Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Los Blancos proposed two offers to PSG in exchange for the World Cup winner, but the French club refused to sell their star, saying the offers were “not sufficient.”

The latest bid was worth €170 million (£146m/$200m), with a €10m (£9m/$12m) in add-ons, which PSG Sporting Director Leonardo said was less than what the french club paid to sign the player.

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he said.

Mbappe transferred from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 in a deal valued at €180 million in addition to bonuses.

The Spanish side were initially confident that a deal could be reached with a second bid on the table, but Leonardo publicly said his club intends to keep Mbappe and to renew his contract for another two years, though he fell short of confirming the price.

However, the 22-year-old football star has not hidden his intentions to leave and has rejected at least six contract renewal offers from the Qatari-owned PSG so far.

Mbappe had earlier vocalised interest in leaving PSG for a move to Spain, though with the transfer window now closed, this now seems unlikely before summer 2022.

“Real Madrid only have to wait until January to open negotiations with Mbappe, who can then sign a pre-contract agreement to join them on a free transfer next summer,” Goal reported.

Amid transfer speculation, Mbappe scored PSG’s both goals against Reims in Ligue 1 in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

After the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Mbappe for his impressive performance, noting it was a “gift” to have him in the team.

PSG has secured some of the biggest stars, most notably Lionel Messi, Spaniard Sergio Ramos, and Neymar.

Messi made his first PSG debut on Sunday, in the second half of the club’s match against Reims.

