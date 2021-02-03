23.2 C
Media City Qatar announces deal with Euronews

By Farah AlSharif

Source: MENAFN

The partnership of Media City Qatar and Euronews is also set to establish a regional office and a media academy. 

Media City Qatar has signed a strategic partnership with pan-European television news network Euronews, one of the most renowned media networks in the world.

As part of Media City’s initiative to attract major news and information outlets to Qatar, the agreement will lead to the establishment of a regional office as well as the Euronews Academy, which will include high-quality training programs for both citizens and residents of Qatar.

The training academy will provide a state-of-the-art e-learning platform through which modules and live trainings will be available in both English and Arabic. The regional office will deliver onsite trainings and will work closely with local universities to offer lectures, mentoring and internships through teams of experts both in Doha and Lyon, where the Euronews headquarters are located.

Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar Mohamed Badr al-Sada said this step was important to establishing Media City as an important player in the industry, putting it on the map as a destination for media institutions and technology companies.

“We aspire to sign more strategic partnerships of this kind and hope that this will lead to greater development in the media sector throughout the region,” said Al-Sada.

In 2020, Media City Qatar and Bloomberg Media announced a collaboration agreement to develop the “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” set to take place later this year.

Media City Qatar was established by Amiri Decree No. (13) of 2019. Its goal is to drive the growth and development of the media industry and to become an international hub for businesses, organisations and entrepreneurs in the fields of media and technology.

