Meet some of Qatar’s most popular TikTok creators

TikTok has taken the world by a storm and creators here in Qatar have jumped on the wave. Here are some Qatar-based content creators that will surely keep you entertained.

Short video sharing app TikTok has gain mass momentum over the past two years as much of the world were forced to lock themselves indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese-owned social media giant has proven to be a game-changer, quickly dominating the market with its mass appeal to the younger generation and even forcing veteran companies to copy its snippet style videos.

Here in Qatar, the TikTok hype is alive and kicking – here’s a list of some of the most popular creators from the Gulf state.

1. Kareemtime

Resoul Kareem is an Indian TikToker based in Qatar, who gained popularity for his comedic videos that entertain millions around the world.

His page has reached 3.4 million followers and boasts almost 40 million likes in total.

Take a look at some of his most popular videos

2. Fares and Farouk- Itsdehbi

Fares and Farouk Dehbi are two Moroccans who joined TikTok just last year and have already managed to reach a whopping 1.3 million followers in a short period of time.

Thanks to lockdown boredom, the pair decided to give TikTok a shot, filming a 12 second video on how to count 1 to 10 in both the Moroccan and Tunisian dialects.

The brothers woke up the next day to find their video reached 1 million views, making them, literally, an overnight sensation.

Since then, the two brothers have continued posting funny videos of them speaking in different accents.

3. Reem0fficial

Reem is a rising TikTok star who shares videos on different topics, many of which are food related.

With 3.5 million likes, Reem has become well known for sharing recipes of easy-to-make desserts and drinks and also uses her platform to educate people on the Palestinian cause.

Some 154,000 people currently follow Reem and some of her videos exceeded one million viewers.

4. Buckled_up

Buckled up is one of the most viewed TikTok accounts in Qatar, and is run by a Lebanese content creator called Amir who focuses on creating funny skits and vlog that attracts millions of people on TikTok.

5. Zeyad Kamar

Zeyad Kamar is a special-effects or sfx makeup artist who shares his skills with millions of viewers on the app. The talented, self-made artist shares tutorials for elaborate looks, including those you’ll only see in horror movies.

Kamar currently has 1.4 million followers and over 21 million likes on TikTok.

6. Nancy Zeidan

Nancy is one of the most popular artists on TikTok who creates characters – from personalities to physical looks.

The Egyptian content creator is not just a makeup artist but also a talented comedian who masters roles to entertain viewers online.

She currently boasts 1.3 million followers and over 12 million likes.

Do you follow any of these TikTokers? Let us know who is your favourite in the comments below!