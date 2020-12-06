Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a world record

Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time.

While many of us were taking up new hobbies like baking or making tiktok videos during lockdown, eight year old Keisa was working on succeeding in a unique challenge of her own.



The fourth grader at Doha’s MES Indian School wanted to not only perfectly memorise the name of every country in the world and their capitals, but also to recite them as quickly as humanly possible.

After months of practice and dedication Keisa succeeded, naming all the countries in the world and their capitals in a world record time of two minutes 52 seconds, breaking the all previous times recorded.

Read also: This little hero found money at school .. then handed it in.

In recognition of her achievement, her school celebrated her in a virtual ceremony, during which Kesia amazed the audience with her live performance that seized the spotlight.

Kesia’s father, John Manappallil, an employee at Qatar Gas and her mother Linju John Manappallil, a physiotherapist both expressed how proud they were of their little girl. Her family’s contestant support encourages Kesia to break records and be an exceptional child academically. Her father praised her for her hard work, determination, and perseverance.

Aside from this record-breaking video, Kesia Susan was able to recite the names of all Indian states and their capitals, names of all chief ministers and Indian prime ministers since she was five years old.

The eight year old girl has represented her school in various quizzes and inter-school competitions.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube