28.3 C
Doha
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a world record

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

In The Classroom
Kesia Susan. Source: M E S Indian School/ Facebook

Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time.

While many of us were taking up new hobbies like baking or making tiktok videos during lockdown, eight year old Keisa was working on succeeding in a unique challenge of her own.

The fourth grader at Doha’s MES Indian School wanted to not only perfectly memorise the name of every country in the world and their capitals, but also to recite them as quickly as humanly possible.

After months of practice and dedication Keisa succeeded, naming all the countries in the world and their capitals in a world record time of two minutes 52 seconds, breaking the all previous times recorded. 

Read also: This little hero found money at school .. then handed it in.

In recognition of her achievement, her school celebrated her in a virtual ceremony, during which Kesia amazed the audience with her live performance that seized the spotlight. 

Kesia’s father, John Manappallil, an employee at Qatar Gas and her mother Linju John Manappallil, a physiotherapist both expressed how proud they were of their little girl. Her family’s contestant support encourages Kesia to break records and be an exceptional child academically. Her father praised her for her hard work, determination, and perseverance. 

Aside from this record-breaking video, Kesia Susan was able to recite the names of all Indian states and their capitals, names of all chief ministers and Indian prime ministers since she was five years old. 

The eight year old girl has represented her school in various quizzes and inter-school competitions.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar and UK Air Forces conduct two week training in Doha

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Pilots from the UK’s Royal Air Force will be operating a multi-role combat aircraft during the training. More than 130 Typhoons from No. 12...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar trade volume with UK and EU reaches new heights

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha has invested heavily in both markets The trade volume between Qatar and the European Union reached $7bn in the first nine months of 2020,...
Read more
The Mum Diaries

Dear Mum, opening up about pregnancy loss is powerful

Chereen Shurafa - 0
Dear Mum, Meghan Markle made the brave decision to open up about her miscarriage. Before that, Chrissy Teigen shared grief about her stillbirth. More recently,...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

Top Stories

Qatar visa centre in India to reopen within days

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.