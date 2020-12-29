22.1 C
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Metrash2 app records 7 million transactions in 2020

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Health & TechnologyTechnology

Metrash2’s simple and accessible service has made it easier for citizens and residents to do their transactions online, especially during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Interior’s e-service app Metrash2 recorded seven million transactions in 2020 alone, highlighting its efficiency and accessibility. 

This milestone is particularly important given the extreme precautionary measures that were put in place for the best part of a year when it comes to physical contact due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the application, people in Qatar could complete several of their transactions from the comfort of their homes without the need to visit any government offices.

“During the peak of the pandemic, we operated diligently. We continued to provide our services to everyone through Metrash 2. Despite closing all service centres to prevent physical contact, we continued to cater to everyone’s needs,” Abdul Rahman Brigadier Al Malki, Assistant Director-General of Information Systems at the Ministry of Interior told Qatar Radio.

Read also: You can now pay for your Karwa rides using Apple and Google Pay.

“The Ministry of Interior’s annual transactions have not been affected much by the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to the availability of most of the services on the Metrash 2 app.”

Al Malki also announced that 2 million people in Qatar used the e-service, some even doing multiple transactions related to documents for their family members. Companies also depended heavily on the application to carry out several operations for their workers and employees.

This, Al Malki adds, is thanks to Metrash2’s easy and convenient service which is an integral part of the government’s plan to offer people the ability to do their transactions digitally without the need for physical contact.

“Before we provide any service on Metrash2, we must make sure that the service is distinguished. Because the service is available to everyone, it must be easy to access and use,” Al Malki added. 

The ministry’s e-service app offers more than 220 active services available in 6 different languages, including Arabic, English, French, Malayalam, Urdu, and Spanish. It is available on both, Apple and Android, and supports most smart devices in the country.

Read also: COVID-19 update in Qatar and the new variant.To make sure you are taking advantage of what the application has to offer, here are three services you can do with just one click:

1- Resident Permit (RP) Services

The application offers a wide range of services related to resident permits without the need to go to any governmental offices.

Residents can issue a new RP, replace their lost or damaged one, or cancel their RP through logging in to the application and choosing the ‘permit’ option. You can also pay  any RP violations through a secure online transaction.

2- Entry Permit Services

With travel restrictions set in place to ensure safe passage to the country, people can apply for their entry permit or extend it and track the process through the platform. 

3- General Services

Residents and citizens can abscond complaints through the app or report lost documents easily. If any fee is needed, you can pay online through a secure payment method and the receipts will be sent to you via email. 

