Metrash2 to add new ‘name change’ feature in latest move to ease tasks

Millions of transactions have been made through the application in the past year.

Those needing to request a name change will soon be able to apply through Metrash2, authorities announced.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior [MoI] said the new feature is ready and will soon be activated, expanding the application’s E-services to ease accessibility for the public.

Users can also report cyber or electronic crimes complaints through the application’s ‘Contact Us’ category, in which a person can send the details of the complaint. They will then be contacted by authorities for a follow-up shortly after, First Lieutenant Ali Al Edrous said.

During an awareness webinar on e-services, the ministry said most services used through Metrash2 this year included residency renewal, visa extension, traffic fine payment, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle ownership transfer, and add/update the national address.

The application has served as an essential tool for governmental services during the pandemic, providing easy, safe, and accessible ways for the community to carry out tasks. Last year, the number of transactions reached more than 6 million, compared to 3.25 million in 2019, officials revealed.

Al Edrous also discussed the new “E-wallet’ feature on Metrash2, which includes official documents such as Qatari ID card, residence permit, driving license, vehicle registration, and ownership of the significant number.

The feature will be especially helpful for when a person forgets their identification cards or other documents while dealing with an MoI department, which can be accessed through the E-wallet.

“Work is underway to implement this facility for other government agencies,” the official said.

As for the automatic Residency Renewal services, Al Edrous said the ministry has recently introduced a new ‘zero clicks’ services for companies.

“A company is required only to register in the (Automatic Residency Renewal) through Metrash2 and every month the service will renew residency for employees (according to their expiry) automatically and send IDs to company location without human interaction,” he added.

More than 220 active services are available in six languages (Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Spanish, and Malayalam) on Metrash2.

