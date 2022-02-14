23 C
Minister of Finance meets European Commissioner in Qatar

By Hazar Kilani

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: QNA

This meeting is a reminder of Qatar and the European Union’s developing ties.

Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari has met with the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn in Qatar.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the European Commission, and discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the financial and economic sector.

Read also: EU to stop antitrust action against QatarEnergy as it scrambles to secure energy supply

Growing Qatar-EU ties

Late last year, the Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that the EU plans on opening a mission in Doha in 2022.

Qatar has a whopping total of €32 billion worth in stocks in the EU, with the EU having €7.4 billion worth in stocks in Qatar, which adds up to almost one quarter of all FDI stocks in Qatar.

The EU established bilateral relations with GCC countries through the 1988 Cooperation Agreement, which aims to facilitate political and economic relations while expanding trade opportunities.

