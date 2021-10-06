Ministry announces recall of some Suzuki and Mercedes-Benz for possible defects

The recall is to inspect for possible defects in certain models.

Qatar’s ministry of commerce, in cooperation with Teyseer Motors, Qatar’s Suzuki dealership, has recalled all 2018 Suzuki Jimny models in the country, citing faults relating to the fuel pumps.

According to international outlets, the affected vehicles were sold between 9 May and 22 November 2018 (the model Year 2018), which have an improperly manufactured fuel pump that could swell and stop functioning.

“Due to an incorrect manufacturing process, a component within the fuel pump could swell, causing the fuel pump to become inoperative. If the fuel pump malfunctions, the engine could stall while driving. This may increase the risk of an accident, resulting in serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users,” according to those referenced by Drive Australia, which also announced a recall for the model.

The announcement came in cooperation with Teyseer Motors, Qatar's Suzuki dealership, to ensure everyone's safety and abide by rules and regulations implemented by the government. The ministry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes-Benz dealership, has also announced the recall of Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C Class, and S Class 2013-2015 models for a possible defect in the polycarbonate panel between the windshield and the panoramic sunroof. Authorities said that the panel might not "be installed correctly" during a previous service repair. The latest recall campaign comes within the framework of the ministry's ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

