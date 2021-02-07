Ministry cancels Sports Day group activities

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Qatar National Sports Day this year is set to look a little different. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t keep active.

No group activities will be allowed at this year’s Qatar National Sports Day, Doha’s ministry of sports announced on Tuesday, noting only outdoor individual activities will be permitted.

Contact sports that require physical contact between participating players, such as football and basketball, are prohibited, as are competitions that require more than one team to compete in a limited space.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 Sports Day will not see private and public companies, institutions or schools take part in organised events to mark the occasion.

Instead, individuals are encouraged to participate in activities individually to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has in recent weeks infected an increasing amount of people across the country.

The ministry’s announcement on Sunday came as health authorities confirmed 408 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active infections to 6,983.

The majority of the new cases are from the local community.

Earlier this week, a source at Hamad Medical Corporation told Doha News some 88% of new cases recorded in the last three weeks have been among Qatari citizens and white collar professionals.

Despite the concerning numbers, Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

For those that are keen to keep up the Sport Day tradition, here are some ideas to keep active this Tuesday:

1- Go for an outdoor run

With the weather finally cooling down, this upcoming Sports Day might be the perfect opportunity to take a long walk or even go for an outdoor run around your local area. You can stick to your own compound or even venture out to more scenic options like Al Bidda Park, the Corniche, The Pearl or even Lusail Marina.

Just remember, keep a safe distance between you and others, and of course, wear a mask.

2- Cycling

If running isn’t for you then why not grab your bike and take a relaxing [but rewarding] cycling session during sunrise or sunset? Not only will this give you a much-needed work out, but it will also kickstart or end your day with the most breathtaking views.

The great thing is, you can cycle all on your own – meaning no precautionary health rules will be broken!

3- Home sweat home?

For those that would prefer to stay home, fear not.

YouTube has an abundance of workout videos that will show you exactly how to conduct a full session, from start to finish. This is great especially for beginners because you are able to go at your own pace and don’t need any equipment.

We recommend trying out videos from Chloe Ting, Blogilates, or Yoga with Adriene. You can also check out workout apps like Nike to save your workout routines for future reference.

Who knows, maybe this Sports Day can be the kick you needed to get into shape.

