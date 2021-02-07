23.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Ministry cancels Sports Day group activities

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesActivities
Sport Village

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Qatar National Sports Day this year is set to look a little different. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t keep active.

No group activities will be allowed at this year’s Qatar National Sports Day, Doha’s ministry of sports announced on Tuesday, noting only outdoor individual activities will be permitted.

Contact sports that require physical contact between participating players, such as football and basketball, are prohibited, as are competitions that require more than one team to compete in a limited space.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 Sports Day will not see private and public companies, institutions or schools take part in organised events to mark the occasion.

Instead, individuals are encouraged to participate in activities individually to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has in recent weeks infected an increasing amount of people across the country.

Read also: National Sports Day downsized amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The ministry’s announcement on Sunday came as health authorities confirmed 408 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active infections to 6,983.

The majority of the new cases are from the local community.

Earlier this week, a source at Hamad Medical Corporation told Doha News some 88% of new cases recorded in the last three weeks have been among Qatari citizens and white collar professionals.

Despite the concerning numbers, Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

For those that are keen to keep up the Sport Day tradition, here are some ideas to keep active this Tuesday:

1- Go for an outdoor run

With the weather finally cooling down, this upcoming Sports Day might be the perfect opportunity to take a long walk or even go for an outdoor run around your local area. You can stick to your own compound or even venture out to more scenic options like Al Bidda Park, the Corniche, The Pearl or even Lusail Marina.

Just remember, keep a safe distance between you and others, and of course, wear a mask.

2- Cycling 

If running isn’t for you then why not grab your bike and take a relaxing [but rewarding] cycling session during sunrise or sunset? Not only will this give you a much-needed work out, but it will also kickstart or end your day with the most breathtaking views. 

The great thing is, you can cycle all on your own – meaning no precautionary health rules will be broken!

3- Home sweat home?

For those that would prefer to stay home, fear not.

YouTube has an abundance of workout videos that will show you exactly how to conduct a full session, from start to finish. This is great especially for beginners because you are able to go at your own pace and don’t need any equipment. 

We recommend trying out videos from Chloe Ting, Blogilates, or Yoga with Adriene. You can also check out workout apps like Nike to save your workout routines for future reference. 

Who knows, maybe this Sports Day can be the kick you needed to get into shape.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

US agents hacked emails between Sheikha Moza, Michelle Obama for the UAE

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The report stated that the agents were lured into the spying mission, conducted under the guise of patriotism, by reportedly “doubling up their salaries”. American...
Read more
Sports
00:00:51

Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

Doha News Team - 0
Qatar's parachuting team soars into Guinness World Record. The team of 25 broke the record for most parachuting sequence in canopy formation in Portugal last...
Read more
Sports

Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari team of 25 set the Guinness World Record for the most parachuting sequences in canopy formation. A series of feats performed by Qatar's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

News

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.