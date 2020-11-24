Ministry of Commerce calls Qatar’s creatives to design logo for local products

The logo design competition is open for Qatar’s citizens and residents.

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry is asking residents and citizens to design a logo that will be used to identify local products and submit their entries by December 10.

The logo design competition aims to encourage cultural creativity and utilise it to promote local products, building pride in domestic produce and giving residents an opportunity to participate in the country’s push towards self-sustainability.

According to the ministry, designs must be modern and representative of Qatar or anything that is associated with the country, while also being innovative and non-traditional. Designs must not feature promotional material for any entity, and must be the designer’s original work.

Read also: Katara unveils four postal stamps to mark World Children’s Day

Participants should also incorporate the title “Qatari Product” in their logo design in both English and Arabic. Submissions have to be made in both colour and black and white along with the specific colour codes chosen by the designer. Additionally, design samples of different products with the logo should be provided to demonstrate how the logo would look in real life.

The winner will receive a cash prize of QAR 25,000 and must agree to the submitted design becoming the exclusive property of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube