Ministry of Culture and Sports organises drug awareness workshop

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Young entrepreneurs received training on facing negative phenomena in society.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports (MCS) launched a two-day program on the use of awareness methods for drug prevention.

Over the course of two days, the MCS gathered a group of young entrepreneurs and members of the Subcommittee on Drug Prevention to educate them on the importance of raising awareness on drug prevention.

Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Drug Prevention, attended the first session where he stressed the need to use culture as the base for awareness.

Dr. Mohammad Al Ansari, Adviser to the Minister of Culture and Sports, added that the role of both the family and society are complementary in protecting children and youth against the use of drugs. The minister added that parents should monitor their children in light of some cases that have arisen in unstable family environments.

Maha Al Rumaihi, Director of the Youth Affairs Department, was also among the key speakers at the event. She said that including young people in drug prevention and awareness strategies is crucial.

“The workshop targeted a group of graduates who now possess training skills and our goal of this workshop is for young people to benefit in the field of training and to provide awareness workshops and lectures on drugs, according to what they learned in how to deal with the drug issue and raise awareness of drug issue,” said Al Rumaihi.

