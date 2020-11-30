27.4 C
Doha
Monday, November 30, 2020
Ministry of Education releases guidelines for exams

By Sana Hussain

In The Classroom
Image for illustrative purposes only

Public school exams to last 16 days

Authorities have issued their guidelines on how exams should be conducted in public schools across Qatar as the end of the first semester approaches. They include the following rules, no more than 15 students will be permitted in a classroom, and no more than 60 pupils if the tests are being conducted in a sports hall.

End of term exams will start on November 30th and continue until December 15th, 2020 for all public schools. Despite the daily infection rate in Qatar dropping drastically, COVID-19 precautions such as a distance of 1.5m between each student and the wearing of masks are still mandatory. 

Since November 1st, schools saw a growing in-person attendance after the Ministry of Education [MOE] scrapped a previous decision giving parents an option between distance learning and blended learning. Since then, all school children have been required to attend in person classes on a rotational basis. 

Read also: School health measures highlighted as ‘rotating attendance’ begins

Teachers and administrators continue to be tested and anyone entering a school building must adhere to social distancing measures, as prescribed by the health ministry.

