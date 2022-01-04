19 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Ministry of Interior extends grace period for visa correction

By Rejan Gaafar

-

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has extended the grace period for those who’ve overstayed their visas for the second time. 

The Ministry of Interior is giving people who’ve breached their visa regulations extra time to get their paperwork processed and secure valid permits.

The grace period was meant to end on December 31, 2021, however, the ministry has extended it to March 31, 2022. Thus giving more time to those who’ve overstayed their visa or who’ve been unable to renew or update them due to COVID related issues.

The ministerial decision means that those who breached residency rules, work visa rules, or family visit visa rules can now file a reconciliation to correct their legal status and avoid legal proceedings.

Authorities announced in a statement issued on Tuesday that this extension comes within the framework of their willingness to consider the interests of business owners and expatriate workers.

Read also: Visa or residency issues? Here’s what Qatar’s new ‘grace period’ means for expats

The ministry has stressed the need for people to abide by the mentioned grace period and visit the relevant government service centres to correct their status in order to avoid any delay or complications.

The violating employer and/or expatriate must submit a request for reconciliation within the mentioned period to the Search and Follow up department or to any service centres.

The department will then examine the file and consider an exemption from the reconciliation amount, or a reduction based on the provisions of the law.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar and Turkey ‘to run technical parts of Afghanistan’s airports’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Recent talks over airport management have been delayed due to members of the technical teams contracting Covid-19. Qatari and Turkish companies are set to manage...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Leaked memo outlines Qatar’s new PCR test regulations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Amid ongoing chaos at overcrowding at public health centres across the country, health officials have issued new restrictions on who can now get tested...
Read more
Health & Technology

UPDATE: HMC denies medical negligence in case of newborn baby

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha News had reached out to Hamad Medical Corporation for comment after hearing the parents' story but received no response. On Tuesday HMC...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar’s PCR ‘crisis’, what is really happening?

Rejan Gaafar - 0
Images and videos of long lines and no social distancing at hospitals and clinics across Doha are causing concern as the country apparently faces...

6 countries added to Qatar’s updated COVID travel red list

Travel

When is the last date to exchange your old Qatari banknotes?

Business

Qatar Airways World Cup travel packages now on sale

Events & Ticketing

Qatar’s cabinet announces new restrictions as COVID numbers continue to rise

Health & Wellbeing

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.