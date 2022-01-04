Ministry of Interior extends grace period for visa correction

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has extended the grace period for those who’ve overstayed their visas for the second time.

The Ministry of Interior is giving people who’ve breached their visa regulations extra time to get their paperwork processed and secure valid permits.

The grace period was meant to end on December 31, 2021, however, the ministry has extended it to March 31, 2022. Thus giving more time to those who’ve overstayed their visa or who’ve been unable to renew or update them due to COVID related issues.

The ministerial decision means that those who breached residency rules, work visa rules, or family visit visa rules can now file a reconciliation to correct their legal status and avoid legal proceedings.

Authorities announced in a statement issued on Tuesday that this extension comes within the framework of their willingness to consider the interests of business owners and expatriate workers.

The ministry has stressed the need for people to abide by the mentioned grace period and visit the relevant government service centres to correct their status in order to avoid any delay or complications.

The violating employer and/or expatriate must submit a request for reconciliation within the mentioned period to the Search and Follow up department or to any service centres.

The department will then examine the file and consider an exemption from the reconciliation amount, or a reduction based on the provisions of the law.

