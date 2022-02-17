19 C
Doha
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Ministry of Labour shuts down 12 companies for violating labour laws

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

Dozens of companies have faced legal action from authorities for violating the new laws over the past year.

Qatar’s Ministry of Labour (MOL) has shut down 12 recruitment companies and revoked their licenses for violating labour laws.

The ministry said that the action taken against the companies came as part of its efforts to monitor recruitment offices and ensure the implementation of labour laws to protect domestic workers.

It urged all citizens and residents to report violations and abuses committed by recruitment offices of domestic workers.

“This is through the hotline 40288101, and the e-mail: Info@mol.gov.qa,” said the MOL.

Workers demanding action after salaries and passports withheld

The companies that faced action from the Qatari authorities include:

  1. Starch Manpower
  2. Anand Recruiting Manpower
  3. Shorok Al Shams Mapower Services
  4. Dubai Manpower
  5. Frame Manpower
  6. Al-Adam Manpower
  7. Absher Manpower Recruitment
  8. Al Methaq Manpower
  9. Al Resala Manpower
  10. Al Tawun Manpower Supply
  11. Al Thabat Manpower
  12. Colombo Manpower

The Ministry said that Colombo’s violations involved exploiting workers who entered the company with family visas by making them work part-time at houses. Those workers also do not have work permits.

Qatar’s historic reform

The MOL received over 2,000 thousand labour complaints in December alone. The complaints involved working hours, salaries, along with other violations.

Qatar has made major labour reforms over the years, including the introduction of the region’s first ever non-discriminatory minimum wage in 2021.

Under the minimum wage law, employers must pay allowances of at least 300 QAR for food and QAR 500 for housing on top of the minimum monthly basic wage of 1,000 QAR.

Employers who pay their staff less than the minimum wage face one-year in jail and a 10,000 QAR fine.

In 2020, Qatar dismantled the controversial ‘Kafala’, or sponsorship, system. It became the first country in the region to do so.

In May last year, the MOL launched a new platform for workers’ complaints, enabling employees to submit public violations of the labour law.

Since the introduction of those laws, Qatar’s labour ministry enhanced its monitoring of companies in the country.

In the first half of 2021, 35,280 accommodation and worksite inspections were carried out by authorities. This was followed by the issuance of 13,724 penalties to companies deemed to be in violation of Qatar’s labour laws.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar Labour ministry takes action against company after journalist’s investigation uncovers malpractice

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
An undercover investigation by a German filmmaker has prompted authorities to crack down on a company for failing to pay its workers salaries. A...
Read more
News

One of Qatar’s only worker representation platforms elects new body

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Tashawor platform was established by Qatar Foundation, which continues to be force for progressive change. Qatar Foundation's (QF)  Tashawor committee, a 30 member joint...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Qatar welcomes ILO report on work-related incidents amid calls for transparency

Hala Abdallah - 0
The International Labour Organisation says its report gives the most accurate picture of construction workers’ conditions in Qatar.  A recent report by the International Labour...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Technology

Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The platform aims to transform sectors driven by consumer engagement. Qatar Investment Authority has invested $1.5 billion in "Bodhi Tree", an investment platform providing innovative...

Qatar opens 68.8mn QAR project for Holy Qur’an learning centres

Culture

Qatar to add over 15,000 housing units ahead of World Cup...

Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Business

#HijabIsOurRight: India’s hijab ban in schools sparks outrage in Qatar

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.