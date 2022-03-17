Ministry of Labour shuts down 24 companies over violations

Dozens of companies have faced legal action from authorities for violating the new laws over the past year.

Twenty four recruitment companies were shut down and have had their licenses revoked for by Qatar’s Ministry of Labour (MoL), for violating labour laws.

According to the MoL, the closures were a result of the offices failing to comply with the terms of contracts between them and their employers.

The ministry said that it will continue its inspection campaigns targeting recruitment offices. The goal is to monitor the companies’ compliance with the country’s labour laws and ensuring the protection of domestic workers rights.

It also warned both individuals and companies of the consequences they will face if they recruit workers from abroad without an approved license or on behalf of others. Anyone who fails to comply with this will be subject to legal accountability.

Citizens and residents in Qatar were urged by the ministry to report any abuses or violations by recruitment offices in the country.

Some of the companies that faced action

Goldenman Services

Al Noor Manpower Suppliers

Top Choice Manpower Recruitment

Stars luck for trade and services

SeeNews recruitment

Al Qaswa’a Manpower Recruitment Agency

Aemal Manpower

Global Gate for recruitment

Iontech International Human Resources

Alfa Manpower

Aseel Manpower

Time Manpower

Al Amana Manpower

ِAl Ghroup Manpower

Hattan Quick Service Manpower Supply

ِAl Hakikka Manpower

Erum Manpower

Al Manara Manpower

Al Aziziya Manpower Supply

Trans Asia Manpower

Sahalah Manpower Recruitment & Services

Khalad Manpower Supply

Al Manei Manpower

Qatar’s labour reforms

Over the past few years, Qatar has seen a number of labour reforms. In 2021, they introduced the region’s first ever non-discriminatory minimum wage law.

Under it, employers are now obliged to pay their workers allowances of 300 QAR for food, QAR500 for housing, and a minimum monthly basic wage of 1,000 QAR.

Employers who fail to comply with the minimum wage law will face a one-year jail sentence and a 10,000 QAR fine.

The MoL launched a new platform for workers’ complaints in May 2021 to enable employees to submit public violations of the labour law.

In December 2021 alone, the MoL received more than 2,000 labour complaints regarding working hours and salaries, among other violations.

