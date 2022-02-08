Ministry of Labour upgrades attainment of worker visa approval to minutes

Requesting visas are now just a click away from being considered for approval by the Ministry of Labour.

The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced the launch of a fast-track electronic service for new labour recruitment requests.

The time taken to obtain a visa approval to bring workers from overseas to Qatar is conveniently shortened to a minutes-worth process, as companies enjoy this new service put forth by the MoL.

MoL noted that “only companies that adhere to the provisions of the Labour Law can benefit from the new service.”

This falls in line with the ministry’s efforts to “develop the recruitment request procedures for the private sector, and to upgrade the smart electronic services in the labour sector.”

This new electronic method is aimed at serving new and existing entities in Qatar to better cement their company establishments and expand their activities.

The drive behind this service is in line with MoL’s endeavours to “develop procedures for requesting the recruitment of labour for the private sector, its policy to develop smart electronic services, improve the system of electronic services in the labour sector, and contribute to facilitating and speeding up the completion of services provided to its clients.”

In order to enjoy this new efficient service, newly established companies have to submit a full-detailed application with information on the requested labour, in compliance with the requirements of the establishment of the company.

According to the MoL, a smart card (QID) is an essential element when applying for the approval of new labour requests. This is to verify the identity of the establishment and its relevant persons, as the employer will have to access the national authentication system.

Other requirements include providing contact information, an explanation justifying the request for labourers, and a description of the specific workers needed for the company. The amount of workers needed for the establishment whilst simultaneously providing the company’s criteria to justify the requested amount is also crucial for the online process.

These requirements apply to both newly-established companies as well as already-existing ones. Applications can be made through the government’s e-portal ‘Hukoomi’.

Upon arrival

According to Hukoomi, it is the responsibility of the employer to manage all the necessary paperwork required to attain the residency permit on behalf of the incoming worker.

The process entails that upon the arrival of the expatriate to Qatar, their employer will arrange for a temporary visa, “which is then converted to a Work Residency Permit – a process that typically takes 2-4 weeks and sometimes longer.”

The MoL asserted its mission to launch a comprehensive electronic system for all the services it provides in the near future, in an attempt to solidify a more paperless approach to the relevant governmental services.

