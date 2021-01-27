21.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Doha’s citizens and residents stated that the deceased man was a brigadier in the Qatari navy.

Qatari citizen Muhammad Buhaza was buried at the Mesaimeer cemetery on Tuesday, hours after he was found dead at sea.

Buhaza was declared missing after going on a fishing trip in the Thakira Sea on Monday when his boat and belongings were found abandoned. A search party was launched and his body was found at sea a day later.

Residents of Qatar took to social media to mourn his death using the hashtag #محمد_بوهزاع [#MuhammadBuHaza].

According to several sources, Buhaza was a brigadier in the Qatari navy and made frequent trips out at sea. His nephew also told local Qatari newspaper, Al Sharq that his uncle went on the fishing trip alone. 

Local media personalities and activists said the deceased was known for his generosity and kindness and shared prayers for his family.

“May God have mercy on Mohammad Buhaza and accept him in heaven with the martyrs. Our condolences to his family,” said prominent media personality Fahad Buzwair.

Qatari Muslim preacher Ayed Al Qahtani also expressed his deep condolences on Twitter.

“I ask God Almighty to have mercy on him and to make his grave a meadow in the gardens of Paradise. He was one of the most pious and humble men I’ve known,” said Al Qahtani.

