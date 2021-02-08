23 C
‘Misunderstanding’: Qatar’s superstar footballer Almoez Ali apologises to Egypt’s Al Ahly fans

By Ameera AlSaid

-

Top Stories

Almoez Ali found himself in muddy waters after remarks deemed by Al Ahly fans as “offensive” were aired in a post-game interview.

Qatar’s Asian Cup star footballer Almoez Ali was filmed apologising to Al Ahly fans after a post-game interview with the Egyptian visitors landed him in sticky waters.

The Duhail forward walked off the pitch and headed towards Al Ahly fans after a match between Duhail and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC, delivering a heartfelt apology to angry fans.

No player in the world would talk about an entity or its fanbase. I would only talk about the game,” he was filmed saying.

“My speech was about the match in general, and I’m sorry if you misunderstood me,” he added.

The apology came after he made comments that were a topic of debate online as well as on Qatar’s leading sports show, Majlis on Alkass TV.

In a post-game interview which left the local Qatari team defeated by Al Ahly, Almoez said: “We gave them more than they deserve and we gave them too much respect”.

The remarks were taken offensively by Al Ahly fans who took their rage to social media, prompting Salem Al Marri, a sports analyst on Alkass TV’s Majlis show to weigh in on the debate in defence of the Qatari superstar.

“Almoez is one of the one of the best players and his comments regarding Egypt’s Al Ahly were misunderstood. The player was talking about Al Ahly football club pertaining to the match, on a competitive level,” Al Marri said.

“The attacks targeting him are unacceptable,” he said, describing the Qatar national player as extremely well-mannered and respectful.

“These are players that serves our country and made us all happy and proud. If they do any wrong, we would be the first to hold them to account. However, Almoez did not do wrong and nor did he transgress against anyone else,” he added.

Egypt’s Al Ahly football team made it to FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals after defeating Qatar’s Al-Duhail on Thursday. 

The Egyptians are due to play Bayern Munich at the semi finals in the Qatari capital on Monday.

WATCH:

