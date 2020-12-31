Moderna vaccine and cosmetic fillers: Here’s all you need to know

Have reports on possible side effects from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine thrown a spanner in your plans to get cosmetic fillers? We asked the experts.

Thousands of people have been left in panic after recent reports suggested possible side effects from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in people with cosmetic face fillers.

The newly-developed and Food and Drug Administration [FDA]-approved coronavirus vaccine was tested on 30,000 volunteers in its final trial.

Of those, three people had minor allergic reactions, according to a report released by FDA, which confirmed the volunteers all had cosmetic fillers, albeit at different times.

One of the volunteers had cheek fillers two weeks before getting vaccinated, another also has cheek fillers but six months ahead of the vaccination, while the third participant got lip fillers two days after getting the vaccine.

“[I]t is possible the localised swelling in these cases is due to an inflammatory reaction from interaction between the immune response after vaccination and the dermal filler,” the report read.

But according to Dr. Ahmed Makki, a senior consultant in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Managing Director and Founder of Plastic Surgicentre in Qatar, such a reaction from a filler is normal and of no major concern.

Speaking to Doha News, Dr. Makki said although experts are probing the FDA report, it’s important to note that vaccines in general do alert the immune system, which can then cause minor side effects.

“I want to clarify that the filler itself can cause a minor reaction at times even without the vaccine,” said Dr. Makki.

Read also: Health official: no side effects recorded among those vaccinated in Qatar

Despite this, those interested in getting fillers should take precautions and wait at least two weeks before and after getting the vaccine before getting fillers to avoid the “minor chances” of swelling.

When asked about the case involving the participant who got fillers six months prior to the vaccination, the Dr. assured reactions depend on the types of fillers used, which in this case was most likely different to the usual hyaluronic acid.

“Hyaluronic acid would typically dissolve within six months. It was probably another type,” explained Dr. Makki.

The vaccine is also safe for those who get botox injections and there would be no side effects presented in those who do so due to the difference in the chemical makeup of the two drugs.

“Botox and fillers are completely different. Unlike botox, fillers stay in the skin tissues until it is absorbed,” he explained.

Due to the natural occurrence of the swelling and the inflammation among the three participants with fillers, the reactions were easily treated with cortisone and antihistamine.

The health expert confirmed the Moderna vaccine is safe and received the FDA’s approval due only after adequate clinical trials and successful results, assuring residents not to panic.

“This information should not stop you from having the vaccine if you are invited to get vaccinated. It also shouldn’t stop you from getting fillers either if you got used to getting them regularly in the past,” said Dr. Makki. “Such reactions can happen with any vaccine.”

Since launching the nation-wide vaccination campaign last week, there have been no side effects presented in any patients vaccinated in Qatar.

While Doha has received the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it is also set to receive the Moderna shots, as per agreements signed with the company in October.

