38 C
Doha
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

More attention needed for mental health amid Covid-19 pandemic: health official

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & WellbeingCOVID-19
[Unsplash]

Several studies have shown a significant link between negative changes in mental health and the coronavirus pandemic. 

More attention is needed for mental health issues as many continue to face psychological pressures and economic challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a doctor at Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has said.

In recent years, the devastating challenges caused by the pandemic— including deaths, health fears, economic strife and physical social isolation – have taken a toll on mental health for millions around the world.

Losing sight of the finish line: The emotional stresses of a second wave

The impact has underscored the urgent need to understand the challenges and concerns experienced by the community amid the ongoing pandemic, with researchers now investigating the causes and impacts of pre-longed stress and fear due to the health crisis.

Statistics by the US Census Bureau in December reported that over 42% of people surveyed reported new symptoms of anxiety and depression in the United States, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year.

Other data globally reported roughly the same results, with a prominent increase noted as a common dominator.

Majd Al Shami, a psychologist at Leabaib Health Center of the PHCC, said there has been an increase in psychological disorders due to the pandemic in recent years, with social anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder being the most prominent diagnoses.

The symptoms reported include increased heart rate, rapid and shallow breathing, sweating and tremor in hands, feet, or the whole body, redness or yellowness of the face in the case of brown skin, dry throat, dizziness, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.

This could be due to high stress levels and constant need to abide by health precautionary measures for safety reasons. Social isolation, including quarantine and lockdowns, as well as the the significant decrease in physical interaction could’ve also played a role in affecting people’s mental health.

The health expert stressed that in order to maintain the psychological well-being of the community, more attention and support is needed for mental health issues in the upcoming years.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar’s energy minister rules out plans to rejoin OPEC

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey are currently attending the event in the UAE, in a sign of improving ties with the Emirates. Qatar’s Energy...
Read more
Sports

Everton midfielder Rodriguez in Qatar for transfer talks with Al Rayyan SC 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Everton midfielder Rodriguez is in Qatar to discuss a potential move to Qatar's Al Rayyan.  Colombian international James Rodriguez has travelled to Doha for talks...
Read more
News

Global Muslim scholars union urges Taliban to establish ‘fair rule’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
US, Turkish officials met at the NATO Military Committee Conference in Greece on Sunday. The International Union of Muslim Scholars urged the Taliban to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Heartwarming act of kindness by mystery woman sparks joy online

Farah AlSharif - 0
One woman in Qatar's act of kindness has circulated on social media. Qatar's online community have praised an unidentified woman for a charitable act of...

Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new features without bumping up prices 

Technology

Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

Health & Technology

Migrant rights activist Malcom Bidali reveals details of Qatar arrest

News

No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price...

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.