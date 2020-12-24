More mandatory quarantine hotels added for UK travellers

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has designated four more hotels in addition to the two announced earlier this month for mandatory quarantine for all travellers returning from the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark.

All passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa, The Netherlands and Denmark now have an extra four hotels to choose from when undertaking mandatory quarantine, the ministry of health confirmed on Thursday.

Passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries are required to quarantine in dedicated hotels to ensure the safety of others and prevent the spread of the new strand of Covid-19 in Doha, as per ministry guidelines.

Read also: COVID in Qatar – everything you need to know

The six designated hotels are La Cigale Hotel, InterContinental Doha – the City, Mercure Grand Hotel, City Centre Rotana, The Torch Doha, and Radisson Blu Hotel.

The Intercontinental has confirmed to Doha News that a separate entrance and wing has been allocated for those quarantining, ensuring no cross-over between its guests. All those quarantining at the facility will remain in their rooms for the entirety of the week-long period, with no access to any other parts of the hotel, management assured.

Earlier this month, the ministry confirmed travellers from the four countries will have to hotel-quarantine regardless of their age. Previously, as with other “high-risk” countries, exceptions to hotel quarantine were made for families with members over the age of 55 or below 5 years old, or those with verified chronic illness. This is no longer the case.

“You will not be permitted to board the aircraft without a UK, DK, NL or ZA Exclusive Quarantine Hotel Voucher if your booking was made on or after December 23, 2020,” Discover Qatar said on Tuesday.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube