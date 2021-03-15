More than 100 security companies showcase innovations at Milipol Qatar 2021

Over a hundred local and international companies are showcasing their innovations in Qatar.

Milipol Qatar 2021 launched on Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, hosting over 143 local and international exhibiting companies this year.

Held under the patronage of Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the event was founded in 1996 and provides access to the region’s security markets and global manufacturers to showcase their products and innovations.

The event will take place in the Qatari capital until March 17.

“Milipol Qatar attracts the biggest players in the global public and industrial security sector who use the event to showcase the latest security, safety, detection and prevention equipment, systems, and service innovations,” DECC said on its website.

World-class exhibitors such 3S, ABIMDE, Advantage Austria, Alfardan Automobiles Co. L.L.C and Barzan Holdings will be taking part in this year’s event, giving visitors the opportunity to experience international industry players.

This industry-only event, which is organised by the Ministry of Interior, meets a significant part of Qatar’s growing security needs, lining efficiently with the country’s National Vision 2030.

Those who wish to register can obtain their e-badge on the event’s website. While access is free, it is reserved for security industry professionals.

Attendees will be exempted from the current quarantine period and are only required to quarantine for one day.

However, Qatar’s ministry of health will ensure maximum safety by requiring negative Covid-19 PCR tests, imposing social distancing, all-time face-mask wearing, crowd controlling, temperature screening, and venue sanitisation.

The opening of the event came as a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report on Monday highlighted an increase in arms imports to Middle East states, with particular focus on the GCC region.

That’s the number that reflects a drastic increase in arms imports to Qatar between 2016 and 2020 according to new data on global arms transfers.

Middle Eastern arms imports grew by 25 percent between 2016 and 2020, “driven chiefly by Saudi Arabia (+61 percent), Egypt (+136 percent) and Qatar (+361 percent),” the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.

