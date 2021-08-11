More than 100,000 opt for Doha Metro amid Corniche closures

The seven Doha Metro stations that were operating along the Corniche Street were QNCC, West Bay, Corniche, Al Bidda, Souq Waqif, Msheireb, and Qatar National Museum. Six public transport bus stations, including Dafna Park, City Center, QNCC Metro Station, Hotel Park, Doha Fishing Port, and Souq Waqif Metro, were also open at intervals of every 10-15 minutes.

Buses also remained in operation in parallel with the Metro operating hours to allow for easier access, Ashghal added

Due to Covid-19 restrictions to limit the spread of the virus and in line with Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of restrictions, public transportation can only operate with a capacity not exceeding 50%.