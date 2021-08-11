More than 100,000 opt for Doha Metro amid Corniche closures

Seven Doha Metra stations around the Corniche area remained fully operational during the closures.
More than 100,000 passengers have used the Doha Metro service across seven Corniche area stations during temporary closures that affected the main road over the past week, the service announced.
Both directions of the Corniche street were closed from 6-10 August to allow for construction work to be completed along the coastal area, Ashghal announced. This prompted people to opt for using the metro as the most convenient way of transportation.
106,349 passengers used the Doha Metro services in the seven stations located in the Corniche area during the temporary closure of the Corniche Road. Thank you for choosing Doha Metro#DohaMetro pic.twitter.com/nuwvXJih5k
— Doha Metro & Lusail Tram (@metrotram_qa) August 10, 2021
Among the development works included the completion of four pedestrian tunnels to enhance pedestrian traffic as well as work on three plazas on the Corniche including Al Dafna Plaza, Corniche Plaza, and Al Bidda Plaza.
Read also: Qatar takes action against 106 companies for violating summer work hours.
Some surrounding streets around Al Bidda Park, Al Diwan Street, Al Rumaila and Grand Hamad Street (Banks’ Street) were also under construction. However, pedestrians were allowed to use the closed roads, allowing metro stations around the area to remain operational.
The seven Doha Metro stations that were operating along the Corniche Street were QNCC, West Bay, Corniche, Al Bidda, Souq Waqif, Msheireb, and Qatar National Museum. Six public transport bus stations, including Dafna Park, City Center, QNCC Metro Station, Hotel Park, Doha Fishing Port, and Souq Waqif Metro, were also open at intervals of every 10-15 minutes.
Buses also remained in operation in parallel with the Metro operating hours to allow for easier access, Ashghal added
Due to Covid-19 restrictions to limit the spread of the virus and in line with Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of restrictions, public transportation can only operate with a capacity not exceeding 50%.