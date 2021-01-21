More than 500 surgeries conducted at Hamad’s Heart Hospital last year

Despite pandemic challenges, medical professionals at Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC] were able to save hundreds of lives last year.

HMC’s Heart Hospital performed a total of 527 cardiac surgical procedures in 2020 despite pandemic challenges, the hospital announced, a stark increase from previous years.

Several people underwent major cardiac surgery and were treated with care by the hospital’s highly trained medical professionals, who provided them with support and critical care throughout procedures.

In the last seven years, the surgical teams have performed up to 3,000 procedures.

Last year’s increase in successful emergency cardiac procedures, as well as emergency resuscitation in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, reflects the quality of consultants at hand, HMC said.

“We have nine clinical perfusionists who play a significant role in controlling mechanical cardiac assist devices in patients with end-stage heart failure and in running extracorporeal circulation in patients requiring this support for other interventions, such as lung transplantation, organ perfusion or oncological treatments,” said Chief Clinical Perfusionist and Mechanical Circulatory Support lead at the Heart Hospital Perfusion Service, Abeer Al Jaja.

Dr. Al Jaja emphasised the significant role of the perfusionists in saving the lives of hundreds of patients at the Heart Hospital, especially given the increased sophistication of technical interventions requiring assisted circulation.

“During the early development of perfusion technology, specialised life support equipment was developed and operated by physicians and scientists interested in extracorporeal circulation. Gradually, the operation and maintenance of these devices have been assigned to the Clinical Perfusionist, who provides direct patient care, accountable to the surgeon and physicians,” she added.

Despite the global health crisis, Qatar’s has been able to both contain the virus while also ensuring its health sector remains in full operation.

Qatar has recorded a total of 148,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 3,402 cases currently active.

In December, the first batch of vaccines byGerman firm BioNTech and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, arrived in Qatar shortly after it was approved.

One month on, more than 17,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given to residents and citizens across the country, according to official figures. Those aged 65+, people with chronic illness, and healthcare workers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

Last week, Hamad Medical Corporation announced the return of face-to-face appointments for outpatient clinics amidst the gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions

Patients are now able to visit the hospital for appointments instead of going through virtual clinics via telephone as a means of protection from the spread of the virus.

