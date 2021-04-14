More than 600 enrol at EAA’s tuition-free Second Assalam School

The school provides tuition-free schooling to vulnerable Arabic-speaking children.

Over 600 children enrolled at Education Above All (EAA) Foundation’s Second Assalam School, marking a successful transition from the academic year 2019-20 to 2020-21.

Established in partnership with Qatar’s ministry of education and funded by Qatar Charity [QC] and Afif Charity, the Second Assalam School provides tuition-free schooling to Arabic-speaking children that were not previously enrolled at an educational institute.

The initiative provides education to those in need in Qatar and provides them access to extra curriculum activities to ensure their peak learning and skill-based trainings are met.

Last year, the school—which has over 13 nationalities—enrolled the children in a range of initiatives, including Qatar National Library’s (QNL) reading programme and other arts, sports, and science-related competitions.

“The school has achieved a lot of success in its first year and with its three levels it helped children that were previously not enrolled in school realise their dreams through access to quality education, to become positive contributors to their communities and countries,” Dr. Yahya, Principal of the Second Assalam School.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our staff and supporters, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Education Above All Foundation, Qatar Charity, and Afif Charity, making the Second Assalam School an essential part of Qatar’s education system, where we actively work to fulfil our students’ hope for a brighter future.”

When Covid-19 struck Qatar last year, the school quickly moved to adopt alternative measures to ensure all students received quality education despite the challenges. This included providing teachers with skill-based training courses to learn various teaching strategies and methods to address any challenges that may occur during the pandemic.

“With our partners and donors, EAA proudly reflects on the achievements of the Second Assalam School and its ability to uphold the fundamental right to education for every child,” said Talal Al Hothal, Director of EAA’s Al Fakhoora programme.

“Despite the unpredictable challenges to the education sector caused by Covid-19, EAA was able to work together with the Second Assalam School to ensure that students could continue their learning. We look forward to the school’s ongoing development in the coming years as it carries on providing quality education for children and adolescents in Qatar,” he said.

Mohammed Al Ghamdi, Assistant CEO for the Governance and Institutional Development Sector at Qatar Charity, said poverty remains a significant barrier that impedes access to quality education worldwide. The Second Assalam School aims to break this barrier in Qatar and provide children with their right to learning.

He also added that NGOs have a moral responsibility to use resources, access and expertise to help support marginalised groups such as children from low-income families, girls, children with disabilities and displaced youth.

“Qatar Charity’s support for the Assalam Schools in Qatar stems from the same unwavering commitment to provide equal opportunities for all children to access quality education and life skills that will help them develop their full capacities and live in dignity,” he added.

“We will continue to work with global leaders in education like Education Above All Foundation, led by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, and with governments to provide effective support to national efforts in Qatar and all over the world, aimed at ensuring inclusive quality education for all children by 2030.”