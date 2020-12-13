18.5 C
Doha
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

More than 800,000 Syrian children receive polio vaccine thanks to Qatar’s Red Crescent

By Sana Hussain

-

Top Stories
Child getting polio vaccine | QRCS

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) monitored the delivery of the vaccination across a number of war-torn Syrian cities.

In a campaign to eradicate polio, QRCS has monitored the delivery of vaccinations for 815,000 children across northern Syrian provinces, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). 

Children, who had not been covered by previous vaccination campaigns, were given an oral polio vaccine with the ultimate goal of eradicating the illness and achieving zero transmission in northern Syrian territories. 

A team of QRCS personnel were deployed across the region to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, adequacy of the vaccination centres and safe delivery to children. 

Read also: Qatar’s Red Crescent helps fight spread of COVID in Gaza schools

Among the areas covered by the campaign were the districts and countryside of Idlib, the countryside of Aleppo, Tell Abiad, and Ras Al-Ayn, where the health sector has been devastated by the war and public health services are lacking due to COVID-19.

The monitoring process consisted of three phases. The first included supervision of the centres to make sure they were safe and that all equipment was in place. During the second phase of the campaign, the QRCS team examined vaccine samples, checked storage conditions, and accompanied vaccinator teams to assess their performance at health centers and households. Finally, the team took note of challenges and lessons learnt, in order to improve future campaigns.

QRCS has been at the forefront of other humanitarian aid work, including providing healthcare equipment to fight the spread of COVID-19 in schools in Gaza. QRCS has also previously monitored vaccination campaigns in Gaziantep, on the Turkey-Syria border as well as campaigns inside the war-ravaged country for measles and rubella.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

You can now pay for your Karwa rides using Apple and Google Pay

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Karwa taxi users will now be able to use Apple pay and Google pay through touch or face ID. Mowasalat (Karwa) is providing their customers...
Read more
The Mum Diaries

Spotlight on Mum: The martial artist helping mothers find themselves

Chereen Shurafa - 0
Fitness coach Khedija Dellal believes it’s important to remember that before you are a mum or a wife, you are a woman - you...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Unmasking ‘Maskne’: What it is and how we can avoid it

Maha El Akoum - 0
Prolonged wearing of masks has shed light on an unfortunate side effect commonly referred to as “maskne”, writes Maha Al Akoum. For almost all of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Opinion Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

Top Stories Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...
Read more

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end Gulf Crisis

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Cairo and Abu Dhabi have finally commented on the recent developments in the Gulf Crisis, after almost a week since Kuwait announced an “historic”...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.