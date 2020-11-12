30.9 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
‘More than football’: Local artists decorate Education City stadium with new murals

By Menatalla Ibrahim

New On The SceneQatar 2022Culture
Art Murals in Education City Stadium. [QF]

Colourful, authentic, and creative art decorate Education City stadium. 

Qatar Foundation has installed vibrant murals outside the Education City stadiumall of which painted by budding artists in Qatar.

“Engaging the local community is at the heart of our plans and preparations for the FIFA World Cup and this project is a testament to our efforts to include everyone on our journey to 2022,” Yasser Al Mulla, project manager, and local artist. 

The murals were completed by 15 artists, mostly from Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar.

Art Murals in Education City Stadium [QF]
Managed by Al Mulla and in collaboration with Mubarak Al Malik, a well-known Qatari graffiti artist, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC)’s new initiative allowed local artists from all around Qatar to be part of the stadium’s legacy, adding a spark of uniqueness and colour at the site.

“Each mural tells a story about Qatar, its history, people, and rich culture. Fans visiting Education City Stadium in 2022 will get a taste of the county’s burgeoning art culture and will be able to form discussions about the depictions in the murals,” Al Mulla added.

“Like football, there is no language barrier for art. You can have people who speak different languages, with different views, all come together to enjoy it.”

Read also: Ajyal’s ‘Outbreak’ art exposition pays tribute to frontline health workers

The idea behind the murals was first initiated in 2019 with the aim to create a lively and engaging space outside the stadium that captures the essence of its unique location. 

Qatar Foundation’s Education City has gained popularity for its engaging and vibrant community. 

Artists that took part in the initiative were asked to “capture life in Education City, Qatari culture, spirit of football, and more.”

Art Murals in Education City Stadium. [QF]
Mohammad Jawad, an alumnus of VCUarts Qatar, participated in designing the murals. His art, comprised of different faces of people drawn with one continuous line, signified unity and diversity.

“The brief was to build murals around the stadium that depict what Education City means to us and depict something that has an aspect of the local culture—something that speaks to the community,” Jawad said.

“We had about 10 days to two weeks, so there was a pretty short timeframe to decide what to paint and actually do it.”

Jawad says his artwork was inspired by the blockade, in which the community showed resilience and unity in times of need. He added that he wanted to reflect everybody in his work, a mix of expats and locals, to highlight how they live in harmony. 

“It really came down to the theme of power among the people and how—when they unify as one—they can achieve a lot,” said Jawad. “And what also really encapsulates my experience of Education City is the diversity of people and the unity within them.”

Art Murals in Education City Stadium. [QF]
Al Mulla said the initiative was part of the World Cup’s lasting legacy.

“The project is also a reminder that the World Cup is more than just 28 days of football, away from this, it is a cultural celebration uniting the world together,” Al Mulla added.

“For us, to be able to engage the Qatar Foundation community, in this once-in-a-life-time opportunity on the road to delivering the first World Cup in the Middle East, is about providing a platform for its members to leave their mark for generations to come.”

