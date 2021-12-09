More than half a million Corniche visitors use Doha Metro within days

Hundreds of thousands of people rushed to Doha Metro to access the Corniche St. during the temporary closure period.

Around 680,000 passengers have used the Doha Metra to reach the Corniche area between 26 November to 4 December, Qatar Rail has revealed.

The significant turnout was due to the closure of Corniche Street just days before the first-of-its-kind FIFA Arab Cup kicked off on 30 November, encouraging the community to use public transportation as a sustainable and easy alternative to reach the area.

The public was also able to use the Metrolink and metro express services to commute to their destinations easily using alternative routes, avoiding heavy traffic during rush hours in the West Bay area.

Qatar Rail said the numbers “confirm” the crucial role of Doha Metro in enhancing the country’s public transport system and aiding the free flow of traffic during temporary road closures.

Read also: Why you should head down to Qatar’s International Food Festival

The stations included in the figures include National Museum, Souq Waqif, Corniche, Al Bidda, West Bay, DECC, and Ras Bu Abboud.

Authorities said Al Bidda station had the highest turnout from the public, given that its located within a walking distance from the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) location.

QIFF is Qatar’s longest-running food and beverage festival with impressive growth and engagement through its 11-year journey.

Located at Al-Bidda Park in the Corniche, the festival hosts a wide variety of food trucks, live cooking shows, masterclasses, and activities for families and kids. Live firework displays are staged at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The Doha Metro also provides easy and cheap transportation options for all football fans heading to the Stadiums to cheer for their team during the Arab Cup.

Its service hours have been extended until 18 December every Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 3am and from 9am to 3am on Fridays to help spectators reach home safely during the tournament.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube