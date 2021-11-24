Motorcycles seized by traffic police as Lusail residents call for more action 

Public calls urging legal action against traffic violators in Lusail have been increasing in recent weeks with residents complaining of dangerous and noisy motorists.

Traffic police announced on Tuesday that five motorcycles had been seized by officers in Lusail city.

The motorbikes were reportedly driven without number plates which is a serious violation of Qatar’s traffic laws.

تمكّن قسم التحريات بإدارة الدوريات والتحقيق المروري بالإدارة العامة للمرور من ضبط 5 درجات نارية قام سائقوها بقيادتها بدون لوحات، وارتكاب عدد من المخالفات المرورية الخطرة بمنطقة لوسيل.. وتم احالتهم للنيابة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية ضدهم.#مرور_قطر pic.twitter.com/0dkGaK3r0S — الإدارة العامة للمرور (@trafficqa) November 23, 2021

Authorities confirmed that the motorcyclists committed a number of serious traffic violations in the Lusail area and legal action has been taken against them.

Traffic department officials said that the violators “were referred to the Public Prosecutor’s office as part of the legal procedures being leveled against them.”

Last week, a motorcyclist was arrested for “dangerous behaviour” and risking the safety of road users in the same area after a shocking video emerged online.

The video, which was widely circulated, showed the moment in which the man was seen carrying out a stunt on his motorcycle where he let go of the handles and stood upright on the seat on what appeared to be Lusail Expressway.

The viral video led to a barrage of outrage from members of the public in Qatar with many calling on authorities to take urgent action against the increasingly occurring scene.

Hours later, the General Directorate of Traffic announced immediate legal measures had been taken against the biker.

Read also: Qatar cracks down on motorcyclists for ‘dangerous’ stunts in Lusail

The latest arrests and swift responses to traffic violations in Lusail come after increasing public calls for action against dangerous stunts.

Doha News voiced concerns of Lusail’s residents over such scenes and stunts earlier this month.

The issue has become a year-long nuisance in the newly-built city, which residents described as a “nightmare” for families who are struggling to sleep at night because of “loud motorbikes and sports cars racing and revving their engines 24/7 in residential areas.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube