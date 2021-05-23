Movie nights galore! Sony’s biggest films to be broadcast on beIN

The exciting deal will cover the Middle East and North Africa region [MENA] and Turkey.

Global Sports and entertainment broadcaster beIN Media Group and media giant Sony Pictures Television [SPT] have announced a major multi-year content deal that is set to bring exclusive films and shows to viewers in the region.

The agreement gives beIN first and second window rights to show some of the biggest SPT movies and series across its entertainment channels, providing content to viewers in the MENA region and Turkey.

“beIN is delighted to extend the partnership with a giant of entertainment such as Sony Pictures through this new deal, giving viewers of our dedicated film and series channels access to the latest blockbuster movies and most popular TV productions,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, Acting CEO for beIN MENA.

“We are committed to bringing the best content from around the world to our viewers in the Middle East and North Africa through partnerships with renowned global content providers. Thanks to this partnership and our recently upgraded packages, viewers can enjoy a broader range of entertainment content that provides something for everyone in the family.”

The additions will include several family favourite blockbusters, well-loved classics, and popular television series of recent years such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, ‘Uncharted’, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.’ The deal also includes some of the most exciting and well-known titles in the SPT library, including ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (2019), ‘Greed’ (2020), ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ (2020), ‘The Craft: Legacy’ (2020), ‘Bloodshot’ (2020) and the award-winning ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ (2019). “It is fantastic to announce this deal and extend our strategic partnership with beIN, making them a fantastic home for Sony Pictures Entertainment across Mena and Turkey, and bringing some of our most popular and critically acclaimed film and TV series to the region,” said Mark Young, EVP of Networks and Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, EMEA. “As our industry continues to navigate a challenging and dynamic period, this important relationship is a great way to connect our audiences with both recent Sony Pictures Entertainment hits and titles from our extensive Sony Pictures library.” In addition, as part of the deal, ‘Smurfs’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Bad Boys’ will be made available to beIN viewers in Turkey, while ‘Men In Black’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Insidious’ franchises will be shown to viewers in the MENA region.

