‘Mr. Sunshine’ the school security guard who’s gone viral in Qatar

Security officers in viral video recognised for raising traffic awareness and dishing out good vibes.
Traffic authorities in Doha have awarded two security guards after videos of them enthusiastically helping school children and their parents cross the road took Qatar’s social media scene by storm.
تكريم حرّاس أمن نظير جهودهم في تنظيم حركة السير . #مرور_قطر pic.twitter.com/4eUX5rRYtW
— الإدارة العامة للمرور (@trafficqa) November 16, 2021
Abu Bakr Saeed Bui and Abu Bakr Ali Muhammad both work in the area around Lycee Bonaparte School and help regulate traffic, especially during rush hours when hundreds of students—most of which are children—cross the street to get to and out of school.
Last week, a resident filmed one of the men joyfully guiding pedestrians to cross the road and delightfully greeting children as they exited the french school.
The heart-warming video quickly went viral, with hundreds of residents praising his spirit and dubbing him as “Mr. Sunshine.”
“These are the people who, when you see them from afar, give you a smile,” a Twitter user said.
Mr. Sunshine
هذه هي الأشخاص التي، وان تراها من بعيد، تبعث فيك ابتسامة وجرعات ايجابية. دائم الابتسامة والمرح كامل ايام السنة، طاقة امل تنير عتمة الاخرين..
كن راضيَ النفس لتشعر بجمال الحياة. صباحكم شمس تملأ نفوسكم بالتفاؤل.
صباح الفلاح والرباح هالصباح وكل صباح 🌹 pic.twitter.com/raLXVGQUXl
— Wafaa (@WameDoha) November 8, 2021
Shortly after the video circulated, both security guards were recognised by The General Directorate of Traffic for their efforts in regulating traffic and raising traffic awareness, authorities said in a statement.
Colonel Dr. Muhammad Radi Al-Hajri, Director of Traffic Awareness Department, and Lieutenant-Colonel Jaber Muhammad Odaiba, Assistant Director of Traffic Awareness Department have personally awarded Bui and Muhammed the honors and thanked them for their relentless efforts in ensuring the safety of the community.
