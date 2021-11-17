31 C
‘Mr. Sunshine’ the school security guard who’s gone viral in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[Screenshot of the video that has gone viral of the security personnel helping people cross the road]

Security officers in viral video recognised for raising traffic awareness and dishing out good vibes.

Traffic authorities in Doha have awarded two security guards after videos of them enthusiastically helping school children and their parents cross the road took Qatar’s social media scene by storm.

Abu Bakr Saeed Bui and Abu Bakr Ali Muhammad both work in the area around Lycee Bonaparte School and help regulate traffic, especially during rush hours when hundreds of students—most of which are children—cross the street to get to and out of school.

Read also: Qatar arrests ‘angry customer’ filmed attacking delivery driver. 

Last week, a resident filmed one of the men joyfully  guiding pedestrians to cross the road and delightfully greeting children as they exited the french school.

The heart-warming video quickly went viral, with hundreds of residents praising his spirit and dubbing him as “Mr. Sunshine.”

“These are the people who, when you see them from afar, give you a smile,” a Twitter user said.

 

Shortly after the video circulated, both security guards were recognised by The General Directorate of Traffic for their efforts in regulating traffic and raising traffic awareness, authorities said in a statement.

Colonel Dr. Muhammad Radi Al-Hajri, Director of Traffic Awareness Department, and Lieutenant-Colonel Jaber Muhammad Odaiba, Assistant Director of Traffic Awareness Department have personally awarded Bui and Muhammed the honors and thanked them for their relentless efforts in ensuring the safety of the community.

 

